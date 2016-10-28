Lions beat Vikings, claim No. 4 seed out of SPSL; Puyallup handed No. 5 with ER losing, Curtis winning

With Bellarmine Prep defeating Puyallup and No. 3 ranked Sumner escaping Emerald Ridge, the 4A South Puget Sound League playoff seeding is set.
Coming in, Puyallup needed some help from the rest of their league for the chance to get into the playoffs. But after losing to fourth-place Bellarmine Prep, 31-21, all Puyallup (4-5, 3-5) could do is wait and hold its collective breath.
“Right now, all I can do is go back to the locker room, keep their spirits up and tell my guys I love them,” Puyallup coach Gary Jeffers said. “Right now, I don’t know what to think about this game.”
With the win, Bellarmine Prep (6-3, 5-3) will be the No. 4 seed out of the 4A SPSL with the victory over the Vikings.
“I wasn’t comfortable until the clock read zeroes,” Bellarmine coach Brian Jensen said.
Czarshay Thomas sealed the win for the Lions when he intercepted Puyallup quarterback Nathaniel Holcomb in the back of the end zone with 1:50 left in the game.
“I read the route was a corner post — their quarterback’s (Holcomb) favorite play,” said Thomas, who finished with game-highs in rushing yards (177) and attempts (28) with a 52-yard touchdown at the end of the third. “All I was thinking was playoff football.”
Bellarmine’s normal workhorse Matthew Money finished with 42 yards on 13 carries, but he decided to give way to Thomas’ big game.
“It was Czar’s night tonight,” Jensen said. “One of the things is Matt Money is one of Czar’s biggest fans.”
With Sumner defeating Emerald Ridge, 49-42 in overtime, and Curtis defeating South Kitsap, 59-22, Puyallup wins the three-way tie for the final and No. 5 seed over Emerald Ridge and Curtis.
Coming into the game, Holcomb said he would throw away all the stats from his historic senior season for a playoff berth, but he ended the regular season atop the Vikings’ record books. Holcomb set new single-season marks for passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Holcomb needed 27 yards to tie Brendan Illies’ single-season record of 3,043 yards in 2012.
