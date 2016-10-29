Gig Harbor beats Timberline in five sets to win 3A SSC volleyball title

The inaugural season of the Class 3A South Sound Conference saved its most dramatic volleyball for last.
Second-ranked Gig Harbor High School was pushed to five sets but defeated six-ranked Timberline, 25-11, 22-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-13, to claim the 3A SSC tournament title at Capital High School and seal the league’s top seed in the upcoming District 3 tournament.
It was some late drama for the Tides, who rolled through the regular season unbeaten at 14-0 and lost four sets all season.
“We were ready to play, the girls knew it was for the championship,” Gig Harbor coach Melissa Klein said of her team’s quick start. “Then Timberline started blocking real well and digging real well.”
The Blazers seemed primed for the upset in the decisive fifth set, going up by as much as 6-3, then taking advantage of Tides’ mistakes to grab a 12-11 edge that prompted Klein to call a timeout.
Gig Harbor junior hitter Lauren Hatfield, who finished with 12 kills, tied the score with a cross-court winner, but Timberline immediately retook the lead, 13-12, on a blast down the line on the left side by Kasey Louis. The Blazers wouldn’t score again, though, and Gig Harbor ended the match with another decisive Hatfield kill from the left side.
Two other Tides notched double figure kills as senior Selena Dutton led the way with 20 to go with 20 digs and six aces, while Hadassah Ward collected 13 kills. Paige Lawson set up Gig Harbor’s hitters with 56 assists and had 16 digs.
4A NPSL VOLLEYBALL
Auburn Riverside again won three consecutive sets to beat rival Auburn Mountainview.
Except this time it came after dropping its first set. The Ravens rallied behind a dominant performance from Calley Heilborn to beat the Lions, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22, for the 4A North Puget Sound League tournament title.
Heilborn had a team-high 29 kills and 22 digs for Auburn Riverside, which enters the 4A West Central District tournament as the No. 1 seed from the league. The district tournament takes place Friday and Saturday at Kentwood High School.
Ciera Zimmerman, a Colorado State commit, had 52 assists and 10 digs and Clarice Buchanan had 21 digs for Auburn Riverside.
The win came after the Ravens beat Kentwood in the semifinals, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22. Auburn Mountainview defeated Tahoma, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 15-13, in the other semifinal.
4A SPSL VOLLEYBALL
Puyallup won the 4A SPSL regular-season title, but Bellarmine Prep’s 3-1 victory over the Vikings in the 4A SPSL tournament final gave it the tournament title and the No. 1 seed from the league to next week’s district tournament.
A 4A SPSL team has reached the 4A state final each of the past five years, including Curtis defeating Emerald Ridge in last year’s 4A title match.
Curtis earned the third seed out of the 4A SPSL tournament with a 3-1 win over Emerald Ridge.
2A SPSL VOLLEYBALL
Kendall Bird and Keegan Strobeck had 15 kills each as White River cruised past Fife, 25-22, 25-22, 29-27, in the 2A SPSL title match.
Megan Vandegrift added 27 digs and Hope Baldyga had 36 assists as the Hornets will take the league’s No. 1 seed to the 2A district tournament.
4A TENNIS
Auburn Riverside’s Colby Tong reached the semifinals of the 4A West Central District boys tennis championships before losing to eventual champion Andrew Kabacy of Skyview, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2, at the Boeing Employees Tennis Club.
Tong rebounded to beat Kentwood’s Alex Boupharath, 6-2, 6-3, for third place, securing a trip to the 4A boys state tennis championships, which will take place in the spring.
Kentwood won the 4A WCD team title, edging second-place Skyview, 15-14.
Union’s Andrew Chanthavong and Alex Calpagio won the doubles title.
