Cascade Christian 42, Port Townsend 0: Tyquan Coleman, Austin Carder lift Cougars to 1A Nisqually title

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships Pause

3:18 Highlights: Goal-line stand lifts Timberline to 7-3 win over Peninsula in 3A SSC title game

4:09 Highlights: Last-second TD lifts Franklin Pierce to 2A SPSL title win, 28-27, over River Ridge

2:29 Highlights: Darius LuBom's TDs help Kentwood shut out Kentlake for 4A NPSL Cascade title

1:39 WATCH: Thomas Ford, Jamon Chambers discuss 28-14 win over city rival Lincoln

2:48 South Puget Sound Community College celebrates day of the dead

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

4:13 WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD

0:31 How to check your ballot status