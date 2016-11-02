Week 10: AP high school football rankings

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Camas, 6 votes (9-0)
2. Sumner, 1 (9-0)
3. Richland (9-0)
4. Graham-Kapowsin (8-1)
5. Lake Stevens (9-0)
6. Woodinville (9-0)
7. Chiawana (8-1)
7 (tie). Gonzaga Prep (7-2)
9. Skyline (7-2)
10. Todd Beamer (9-1)
CLASS 3A
1. O’Dea, 7 (9-0)
2. Eastside Catholic (8-1)
3. Squalicum (9-0)
4. Kamiakin (7-2)
5. Ferndale (8-1)
6. Bonney Lake (7-2)
7. Bellevue* (5-1)
8. Peninsula (8-1)
9. Garfield (8-1)
10. Timberline (9-1)
*Banned from postseason play in 2016 and 2017
CLASS 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy, 6 (9-0)
2. Tumwater, 1 (8-1)
3. Ellensburg (8-1)
4. Lynden (8-1)
5. Prosser (8-1)
6. North Kitsap (9-0)
7. River Ridge (7-1)
8. Liberty of Issaquah (8-0)
9. Franklin Pierce (8-1)
10. Sedro-Woolley (7-2)
CLASS 1A
1. Royal, 7 (9-0)
2. Mount Baker (9-0)
3. Connell (8-1)
4. Montesano (9-0)
5. Cascade Christian (9-0)
6. LaCenter (8-1)
7. Zillah (8-1)
8. King’s (6-2)
9. La Salle (8-1)
10. Okanogan (8-1)
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine, 7 (9-0)
2. Toledo (9-0)
3. Asotin (8-1)
4. Liberty of Spangle (8-1)
5. Northwest Christian of Colbert (8-1)
6. Adna (7-2)
7. LaConner (7-1)
8. Dayton (8-1)
9. Tonasket (8-1)
10. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (7-2)
10 (tie). Rainier (6-2)
CLASS 1B
1. Lummi, 5 (8-0)
2. Odessa-Harrington, 2 (8-0)
3. Neah Bay (7-0)
4. Tacoma Baptist (9-0)
5. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (8-1)
