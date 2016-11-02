High School Sports

November 2, 2016 1:01 PM

Week 10: AP high school football rankings

Staff report

The following high school football rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Camas, 6 votes (9-0)

2. Sumner, 1 (9-0)

3. Richland (9-0)

4. Graham-Kapowsin (8-1)

5. Lake Stevens (9-0)

6. Woodinville (9-0)

7. Chiawana (8-1)

7 (tie). Gonzaga Prep (7-2)

9. Skyline (7-2)

10. Todd Beamer (9-1)

CLASS 3A

1. O’Dea, 7 (9-0)

2. Eastside Catholic (8-1)

3. Squalicum (9-0)

4. Kamiakin (7-2)

5. Ferndale (8-1)

6. Bonney Lake (7-2)

7. Bellevue* (5-1)

8. Peninsula (8-1)

9. Garfield (8-1)

10. Timberline (9-1)

*Banned from postseason play in 2016 and 2017

CLASS 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy, 6 (9-0)

2. Tumwater, 1 (8-1)

3. Ellensburg (8-1)

4. Lynden (8-1)

5. Prosser (8-1)

6. North Kitsap (9-0)

7. River Ridge (7-1)

8. Liberty of Issaquah (8-0)

9. Franklin Pierce (8-1)

10. Sedro-Woolley (7-2)

CLASS 1A

1. Royal, 7 (9-0)

2. Mount Baker (9-0)

3. Connell (8-1)

4. Montesano (9-0)

5. Cascade Christian (9-0)

6. LaCenter (8-1)

7. Zillah (8-1)

8. King’s (6-2)

9. La Salle (8-1)

10. Okanogan (8-1)

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine, 7 (9-0)

2. Toledo (9-0)

3. Asotin (8-1)

4. Liberty of Spangle (8-1)

5. Northwest Christian of Colbert (8-1)

6. Adna (7-2)

7. LaConner (7-1)

8. Dayton (8-1)

9. Tonasket (8-1)

10. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (7-2)

10 (tie). Rainier (6-2)

CLASS 1B

1. Lummi, 5 (8-0)

2. Odessa-Harrington, 2 (8-0)

3. Neah Bay (7-0)

4. Tacoma Baptist (9-0)

5. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (8-1)

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

WATCH: Highlights from the 4A West Central District girls swimming championships

View more video

Sports Videos