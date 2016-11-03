High School Sports

November 3, 2016 9:21 AM

Coaches association high school volleyball rankings, Nov. 3

Staff report

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association

CLASS 4A

1. West Valley (Yakima)

2. Auburn Riverside

3. Mead

4. Bellarmine Prep

5. Auburn Mountainview

6. Puyallup

7. Kentwood

8. Tahoma

9. Curtis

10. Lake Stevens

CLASS 3A

1. Mercer Island

2. Gig Harbor

3. Squalicum

4. Bellevue

5. Ferndale

6. Mt. Spokane

7. Lakeside of Seattle

8. Eastside Catholic

9. Prairie

10. Bonney Lake

CLASS 2A

1. Tumwater

2. Archbishop Murphy

3. Ridgefield

4. Columbia River

5. Ellensburg

6. Othello

7. White River

8. Steilacoom

9. North Kitsap

10. Anacortes

CLASS 1A

1. Lynden Christian

2. Cascade of Leavenworth

3. Naches Valley

4. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

5. King’s

6. Freeman

7. Annie Wright

8. Kiona-Benton

9. LaCenter

10. Cedar Park Christian

CLASS 2B

1. Colfax

2. Kalama

3. LaConner

4. Wilbur-Creston

5. Brewster

6. Napavine

7. Mossyrock

8. Toutle Lake

9. Life Christian

10. Liberty of Spangle

CLASS 1B

1. Oakesdale

2. Quilcene

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

4. Providence Classical Christian

5. Pomeroy

6. Odessa

7. Colton

8. Sunnyside Christian

9. Mt. Vernon Christian

10. Christian Faith

