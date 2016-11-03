Coaches association high school volleyball rankings, Nov. 3

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 4A
1. West Valley (Yakima)
2. Auburn Riverside
3. Mead
4. Bellarmine Prep
5. Auburn Mountainview
6. Puyallup
7. Kentwood
8. Tahoma
9. Curtis
10. Lake Stevens
CLASS 3A
1. Mercer Island
2. Gig Harbor
3. Squalicum
4. Bellevue
5. Ferndale
6. Mt. Spokane
7. Lakeside of Seattle
8. Eastside Catholic
9. Prairie
10. Bonney Lake
CLASS 2A
1. Tumwater
2. Archbishop Murphy
3. Ridgefield
4. Columbia River
5. Ellensburg
6. Othello
7. White River
8. Steilacoom
9. North Kitsap
10. Anacortes
CLASS 1A
1. Lynden Christian
2. Cascade of Leavenworth
3. Naches Valley
4. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
5. King’s
6. Freeman
7. Annie Wright
8. Kiona-Benton
9. LaCenter
10. Cedar Park Christian
CLASS 2B
1. Colfax
2. Kalama
3. LaConner
4. Wilbur-Creston
5. Brewster
6. Napavine
7. Mossyrock
8. Toutle Lake
9. Life Christian
10. Liberty of Spangle
CLASS 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Quilcene
3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
4. Providence Classical Christian
5. Pomeroy
6. Odessa
7. Colton
8. Sunnyside Christian
9. Mt. Vernon Christian
10. Christian Faith
Comments