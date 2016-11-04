Week 10: High school football scores

The News Tribune previews: La’Jon Enis-Carter and Marques Hampton Jr.: From head-butting to Steilacoom’s dynamic receiver duo | 5 things to watch in high school football | Statewide high school football district matchups | High school football games of the week, predictions |
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
CLASS 4A
DISTRICT 1/2/3/4
No. 2 Camas 42, Enumclaw 0, 2Q
Bothell vs. Auburn Mountainview
Eastlake 7, Kentwood 0, 1Q | Story
Auburn Riverside at No. 10 Monroe
Skyview vs. Olympia | Story
Woodinville 7, Puyallup 7, 1Q
Skyline 7, Mount Rainier 0, 1Q
7:30 p.m.: Glacier Peak vs. No. 3 Sumner | Story
7:30 p.m.: Kentlake vs. No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin
CLASS 3A
DISTRICT 1/2/3/4/5
Edmonds-Woodway 14, Lakes 14, 2Q
West Seattle vs. No. 8 Lincoln
Peninsula 7, Stadium 0 | Story
No. 9 Oak Harbor at No. 10 Timberline | Story
DISTRICT 3
Franklin Pierce 7, Bremerton 0, 1Q
Olympic at No. 10 Steilacoom
Washington at Fife
7:30 p.m.: Orting at No. 6 North Kitsap
DISTRICT 4
Washougal at No. 4 Tumwater
W.F. West at Columbia River
2A DISTRICTS
Washougal at No. 2 Tumwater
W.F. West at Columbia River , at Kiggins Bowl
2B DISTRICTS
No. 10 Rainier at Kalama
CLASS 1B
DISTRICT 1/2/3/4
Evergreen Lutheran at No. 4 Neah Bay
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
CLASS 4A
DISTRICT 1/2/3/4
5 p.m.: Mariner vs. Kennedy Catholic
Federal Way at No. 6 Lake Stevens
Bellarmine Prep vs. Todd Beamer
CLASS 3A
DISTRICT 1/2/3/4/5
2 p.m.: Mercer Island vs. Bonney Lake
4 p.m.: Capital vs. No. 5 Ferndale
5 p.m.: Gig Harbor at Interlake
DISTRICT 3
Lindbergh vs. River Ridge
Eatonville vs. Sequim
DISTRICT 4
Black Hills at Hockinson
2A DISTRICTS
Lindbergh at No. 7 River Ridge, 7 p.m., at South Sound Stadium
Black Hills at Hockinson , 7 p.m. at Battle Ground District Stadium
NONPLAYOFF
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
South Kitsap 48, Jefferson 26
THURSDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 4A
Decatur 38, Kentridge 28
CLASS 3A
Yelm 31, Spanaway Lake 29
CLASS 2A
White River vs. Clover Park
AROUND THE STATE
Colton 34, Touchet 30
East Valley (Yakima) 49, Ephrata 21
Ellensburg 48, Othello 0
Ferris 28, Hanford 21
Garfield-Palouse 32, Sunnyside Christian 20
Grandview 33, Quincy 0
Kennewick 48, Lewis and Clark 14
Mead 72, Walla Walla 41
Napavine 54, North Beach 6
Pomeroy 86, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 18
Selah 39, Prosser 36, 2OT
Toppenish 30, Wapato 13
University 48, Pasco 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 4A
Rogers vs. Hazen
Kent-Meridian vs. Emerald Ridge
Auburn at Curtis
CLASS 3A
Bethel vs. Central Kitsap
North Thurston vs. Mt. Tahoma
Wilson 3, Shelton 0, 1Q
CLASS 2A
Highline vs. Evergreen of Seattle
Renton at Foster
1A NISQUALLY
Cascade Christian at Coupeville
Port Townsend 7, Charles Wright 0, 1Q
1A
Tenino at North Mason
SATURDAY’S GAMES
1A NISQUALLY
Vashon Island (1-8) vs. Bellevue Christian (2-7), at Lake Washington HS
