No. 3 Sumner 47, Glacier Peak 14: Tre Weed’s 369 all-purpose yards lift Spartans into 4A state playoffs

Sumner junior Tre Weed checked off nearly every statistical category as he helped the Spartans rout Glacier Peak, 47-14, Friday night in a 4A district playoff game at Sunset Chev Stadium.
Weed finished with 369 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in Sumner’s win. The Spartans will play Monroe, which defeated Auburn Riverside, 48-28, next week.
“He can do anything,” Sumner quarterback Luke Ross said. “Tre Weed is for real.”
The win gives Sumner its first trip to the 4A state playoffs since it lost to Newport of Bellevue in 1994.
Right from the first play, Weed came out firing — literally — as No. 3 ranked Sumner (10-0) threw a little wrinkle with their running back.
After taking a pitch from quarterback Luke Ross, Weed rifled a halfback pass to a wide open Skyler Sandretzky who was dragged down after a 78 yard gain. Nick Phillips finished off the drive with a 40 yard field goal, 3-0.
After finding some space, Glacier Peak (5-5) running back Colton Bunt (165 all-purpose yards) ripped off a 44-yard run through the Spartans defense, giving the Grizzlies their only lead, 7-3.
One play later, Ross hooked up with Weed in the flat, and the Spartans back jetted down the sideline for a 78-yard catch and run for the score, putting Sumner up 10-7 after the first quarter.
“I have to give credit to all the guys out there tonight,” Weed said. “They really stepped up blocking, giving me a chance to make a play.”
Sumner’s pressure on the Grizzlies’ next punt attempt helped force a punt that gave the Spartans the ball at midfield.
Two running plays by Weed, who had 197 rushing yards on the night, and Sumner had a 17-7 lead.
“My father always told me ‘Big time players make big time plays,’ ” Weed said.
Sumner closed out the half leading 24-7 after Ross hooked up with Tyson Rainwater (4 receptions for 96 yards) for a 50-yard score.
“That was Tyson’s fourth touchdown in two weeks,” Ross said. “He’s really come on at the end of the season.”
Sumner outscored Glacier Peak 23-7 in the second half, and Weed added six tackles, two deflections and an interception as the junior stepped up big.
“That’s the one thing Tre does everywhere,” Sumner coach Keith Ross said. “Receiver, running back, defense, special teams — he seems to make plays everywhere. You know, that’s what great players do.”
