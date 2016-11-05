Bellarmine tops Todd Beamer, 17-2

Czarshay Thomas and Christian Moore each found the end zone on rushing touchdowns as Bellarmine Prep defeated host Todd Beamer, 17-2, in the first round of the 4A district playoffs Saturday night.
“You guys can move mountains,” Bellarmine head coach Brian Jensen shouted to his players in the postgame huddle. “Together, you can move mountains.”
After an offensively stagnant first half, the Lions (7-3) did find a way to overcome the mountain of the Titans defense by quickening their play count on snaps.
“We just changed the tempo a little bit just to try to get some rhythm,” Jensen said. “Our kids did a great job with it.”
Thomas led Bellarmine with 214 rushing yards.
With 7:10 left in the game, the Lions fumbled the ball near Titans goal line, but recovered to keep a drive alive.
Moore sealed the game on a quarterback sneak from the Titans’ 1-yard line with 6:13 to go, extending the Lions’ lead to 17-2.
The Titans (8-2) could not answer back, and Isaiah Conner picked off a long throw to get the ball back in the hands of Bellarmine with five minutes to go.
“We’re excited as a program, we’re excited to stay together another week,” Jensen said. “For these seniors it’s a great opportunity to continue and build on their legacy.”
The Titans got on the board first on a safety caused by a muffed punt return midway through the first quarter.
Beamer put together a good drive toward the end of the first half and managed to get the ball inside the Titans’ 5. But after a penalty backed them up, the Lions opted for a field-goal attempt from the 20 with two seconds left. A fumbled low snap kept Bellarmine scoreless.
With 3:30 left in the third quarter, Beamer broke up a play-action fake and forced a fumble near midfield. Bryce Bendixen capped the ensuing drive with a field goal to give Bellarmine a 10-2 lead after three quarters.
Bellarmine advances to next face Lake Stevens (10-0).
