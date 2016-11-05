Prep roundup: Martin Brazier leads Gig Harbor to a 14-13 win over Interlake

FOOTBALL CLASS 3A
Gig Harbor 14, Interlake 13: The Tides held on to advance after a game decided by a failed extra-point kick by the Saints in the first quarter Saturday night.
Gig Harbor was led by Martin Brazier, who had 24 carries for 103 yards and scored the touchdown that put the Tides up.
Gig Harbor next will play Kamiakin, with the Braves getting the home-field advantage.
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 4A
Bellarmine Prep 2, Puyallup 1: The Lions beat the Vikings on Saturday, with a goal by Lindsey Rudd in the 79th minute breaking a 1-1 tie.
The Lions scored first on a goal by Taylor Crawford, who got the assist from Abby Ogard.
However, Puyallup tied it in the 76th minute.
The victory sends Bellarmine to state in the second-place slot. Puyallup will head to state in the fourth-place slot.
Camas 5, Kentridge 1: Camas advanced to state in the first- place slot and Kentridge advanced in the third-place slot.
CLASS 2A
White River 2, Olympic 1 (SO): The scorers in regulation time were Gabby Luty, with an unassisted goal for Olympic in the 31st minute, and Annabelle Hall, with a goal for White River off an assist by Chloe Narolski in the 71st minute.
In the shootout, White River scored three times while Olympic was blanked. The Hornets advanced to state in the third-place slot while the Trojans advanced in the fourth-place slot.
