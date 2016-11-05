No. 2 Auburn Riverside tops No. 4 Bellarmine Prep in five-set thriller for 4A district title

Ravens beat Bellarmine Prep 3-2 set at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Ravens beat Bellarmine Prep 3-2 set at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Ravens beat Bellarmine Prep 3-2 set at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Ravens beat Bellarmine Prep 3-2 set at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Ravens beat Bellarmine Prep 3-2 set at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Raven players celebrate their 3-2 set win over Bellarmine Prep at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Auburn Riverside's Camden Heilborn dives to the ground to celebrate Ravens 3-2 set win over Bellarmine Prep at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Auburn Riverside players celebrate their 3-2 set win over Bellarmine Prep at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com
Auburn Riverside's Clarice Buchanan takes a punch on the face from teammate Kaytlyn Heaslip while returning a Bellarmine Prep serve at Kentwood High School on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.
Lui Kit Wong
lwong@thenewstribune.com