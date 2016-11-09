WSU, Gonzaga baseball teams to get Puyallup’s Michael Newstrom, Michael Spellacy

Northwest colleges are beginning to buy the pitch about Puyallup baseball.
Not just from Puyallup High baseball, but the city and the schools in the surrounding 10-mile radius are starting to look like a pipeline for the colleges in the states of Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
With pitcher Michael Newstrom signing his letter of intent to Washington State University, and infielder Michael Spellacy signing with Gonzaga University inside the school’s library Wednesday afternoon, it’s now been four consecutive years a Pac-12 program has come out for the talent that Vikings baseball boasts.
“It’s been a good run,” Puyallup coach Marc Wiese said.
Rogers senior Kolby Force signed on with Concordia University (Portland).
It’s been a real good run for Puyallup baseball and Wiese as the program has become one of the top recruiting spots for college baseball, as Wiese has seemingly churned out one D-I level talent after another.
“Probably the biggest joy I get out of baseball is being apart of helping them with the opportunity to play at the next level,” said Wiese, who’s entering his 21st season with Puyallup baseball. “We love winning baseball here, but the biggest joy is seeing guys moving on.”
The Pac-12 schools in the Northwest have plenty of familiar faces with former Puyallup Vikings in Levi Jordan, Christopher Micheles, and Austin Stump are at Washington along with Emerald Ridge graduate Alex Meyers.
At Oregon State, one of their top pitchers Luke Heimlich (Puyallup), who helped the Vikings win a state championship (2014), and one of his teamamates is Bonney Lake graduate Michael Gretler.
Former Oregon State catcher and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Logan Ice (Rogers) was drafted by the Cleveland Indians with the 72nd pick of the 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
“It’s going to be so much fun as lot of guys from Puyallup are at UW,” Newstrom said. “I think it speaks to what Wiese preaches – just be prepared every day and make sure you get your stuff done. To join Luke Heimlich and Chris Micheles in Pac-12 schools is an amazing feeling and humbling.”
Spellacy, who transferred to Puyallup from Battle Ground, will join Rogers graduate Troy Johnston at Gonzaga.
“(Wiese) made me a better player,” said Spellacy. “The atmosphere of playing a night game at Heritage Field is second to none. I haven’t seen anything like it. The game under the lights is a great atmosphere.
It’s that’s atmosphere that Wiese and coaches Matt Whitehead (Rogers) and Larry Marshall (Emerald Ridge) have fostered so much talent.
“It’s pretty cool to turn on the Pac-12 Network or get a chance to go up to UW. Or travel down to Oregon State or WSU – just seeing them compete, win or lose,” Wiese said. “Just seeing them play the game the right way. That gives me joy.”
EARLY SIGNING PERIOD
NAME
SCHOOL
SPORT
LETTER OF INTENT
Casey Davenport
Auburn Mountainview
Volleyball
Alaska Anchorage
Kiley Lewis
Auburn Mountainview
Volleyball
Boise State
Clarice Buchanan
Auburn Riverside
Volleyball
Saint Martin’s
Kaytlyn Heaslip
Auburn Riverside
Volleyball
Rocky Mountain College
Lauren Smith
Auburn Riverside
Volleyball
Saint Martin’s
Serena Lee
Bellarmine Prep
Women’s golf
Amhurst
RJ Manke
Bellarmine Prep
Men’s golf
Pepperdine
Kyle O’Brien
Bellarmine Prep
Lacrosse
Colorado Mesa
McKenzie Schwan
Bellarmine Prep
Volleyball
Portland
Emma Duff
Black Hills
Women’s basketball
Western Washington
Josie Krysinski
Black Hills
Women’s swimming
Franklin Pierce University
Reilly Nelson
Bonney Lake
Lacrosse
Colorado Mesa
Willow Lopez-Silvers
Curtis
Women’s swimming
Iona
Stephanie Helsen
Enumclaw
Women’s equestrian
Oklahoma State
Lilly Landers
Olympia
Women’s crew
Portland
Sierra Marie
Olympia
Women’s swimming
Colorado Mesa
Alycia Bannan
Orting
Softball
Central Washington
Maddy Besaw
Puyallup
Softball
Stony Brook
Natalie Joyner
Puyallup
Softball
Northern Colorado
Michael Newstrom
Puyallup
Baseball
Washington State
Michael Spellacy
Puyallup
Baseball
Gonzaga
Josh Braverman
River Ridge
Track and Field
Iowa
Tayler Dawes
Rogers
Softball
Seattle University
Kolby Force
Rogers
Baseball
Concordia University
Malaina Thacker
Rogers
Track/Cross Country
Idaho
Jessi Westering
Rogers
Women’s basketball
Pepperdine
Emery Norwood
Stadium
Softball
Saint Martin’s
Quinault Mackey
Sumner
Men’s lacrosse
Utah
McKenna Webster
Sumner
Women’s diving
Asuza Pacific
Mason De La Cruz
Thomas Jefferson
Baseball
Washington State
Julianna Salanoa
Timberline
Volleyball
New Mexico State
Mallorie Post
Todd Beamer
Volleyball
Colorado State-Pueblo
Kendall Bird
White River
Women’s basketball
San Diego
Erin Redford
White River
Women’s wrestling
Oklahoma City
Josie Matz
Wilson
Women’s basketball
Portland
Ally Choate
Yelm
Softball
Seattle University
*Based on available information
