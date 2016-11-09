High School Sports

November 9, 2016 9:00 PM

WSU, Gonzaga baseball teams to get Puyallup’s Michael Newstrom, Michael Spellacy

By Kevin Manning

The Puyallup Herald

Northwest colleges are beginning to buy the pitch about Puyallup baseball.

Not just from Puyallup High baseball, but the city and the schools in the surrounding 10-mile radius are starting to look like a pipeline for the colleges in the states of Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

With pitcher Michael Newstrom signing his letter of intent to Washington State University, and infielder Michael Spellacy signing with Gonzaga University inside the school’s library Wednesday afternoon, it’s now been four consecutive years a Pac-12 program has come out for the talent that Vikings baseball boasts.

“It’s been a good run,” Puyallup coach Marc Wiese said.

Rogers senior Kolby Force signed on with Concordia University (Portland).

It’s been a real good run for Puyallup baseball and Wiese as the program has become one of the top recruiting spots for college baseball, as Wiese has seemingly churned out one D-I level talent after another.

“Probably the biggest joy I get out of baseball is being apart of helping them with the opportunity to play at the next level,” said Wiese, who’s entering his 21st season with Puyallup baseball. “We love winning baseball here, but the biggest joy is seeing guys moving on.”

The Pac-12 schools in the Northwest have plenty of familiar faces with former Puyallup Vikings in Levi Jordan, Christopher Micheles, and Austin Stump are at Washington along with Emerald Ridge graduate Alex Meyers.

At Oregon State, one of their top pitchers Luke Heimlich (Puyallup), who helped the Vikings win a state championship (2014), and one of his teamamates is Bonney Lake graduate Michael Gretler.

Former Oregon State catcher and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Logan Ice (Rogers) was drafted by the Cleveland Indians with the 72nd pick of the 2016 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

“It’s going to be so much fun as lot of guys from Puyallup are at UW,” Newstrom said. “I think it speaks to what Wiese preaches – just be prepared every day and make sure you get your stuff done. To join Luke Heimlich and Chris Micheles in Pac-12 schools is an amazing feeling and humbling.”

Spellacy, who transferred to Puyallup from Battle Ground, will join Rogers graduate Troy Johnston at Gonzaga.

“(Wiese) made me a better player,” said Spellacy. “The atmosphere of playing a night game at Heritage Field is second to none. I haven’t seen anything like it. The game under the lights is a great atmosphere.

It’s that’s atmosphere that Wiese and coaches Matt Whitehead (Rogers) and Larry Marshall (Emerald Ridge) have fostered so much talent.

“It’s pretty cool to turn on the Pac-12 Network or get a chance to go up to UW. Or travel down to Oregon State or WSU – just seeing them compete, win or lose,” Wiese said. “Just seeing them play the game the right way. That gives me joy.”

EARLY SIGNING PERIOD

NAME

SCHOOL

SPORT

LETTER OF INTENT

Casey Davenport

Auburn Mountainview

Volleyball

Alaska Anchorage

Kiley Lewis

Auburn Mountainview

Volleyball

Boise State

Clarice Buchanan

Auburn Riverside

Volleyball

Saint Martin’s

Kaytlyn Heaslip

Auburn Riverside

Volleyball

Rocky Mountain College

Lauren Smith

Auburn Riverside

Volleyball

Saint Martin’s

Serena Lee

Bellarmine Prep

Women’s golf

Amhurst

RJ Manke

Bellarmine Prep

Men’s golf

Pepperdine

Kyle O’Brien

Bellarmine Prep

Lacrosse

Colorado Mesa

McKenzie Schwan

Bellarmine Prep

Volleyball

Portland

Emma Duff

Black Hills

Women’s basketball

Western Washington

Josie Krysinski

Black Hills

Women’s swimming

Franklin Pierce University

Reilly Nelson

Bonney Lake

Lacrosse

Colorado Mesa

Willow Lopez-Silvers

Curtis

Women’s swimming

Iona

Stephanie Helsen

Enumclaw

Women’s equestrian

Oklahoma State

Lilly Landers

Olympia

Women’s crew

Portland

Sierra Marie

Olympia

Women’s swimming

Colorado Mesa

Alycia Bannan

Orting

Softball

Central Washington

Maddy Besaw

Puyallup

Softball

Stony Brook

Natalie Joyner

Puyallup

Softball

Northern Colorado

Michael Newstrom

Puyallup

Baseball

Washington State

Michael Spellacy

Puyallup

Baseball

Gonzaga

Josh Braverman

River Ridge

Track and Field

Iowa

Tayler Dawes

Rogers

Softball

Seattle University

Kolby Force

Rogers

Baseball

Concordia University

Malaina Thacker

Rogers

Track/Cross Country

Idaho

Jessi Westering

Rogers

Women’s basketball

Pepperdine

Emery Norwood

Stadium

Softball

Saint Martin’s

Quinault Mackey

Sumner

Men’s lacrosse

Utah

McKenna Webster

Sumner

Women’s diving

Asuza Pacific

Mason De La Cruz

Thomas Jefferson

Baseball

Washington State

Julianna Salanoa

Timberline

Volleyball

New Mexico State

Mallorie Post

Todd Beamer

Volleyball

Colorado State-Pueblo

Kendall Bird

White River

Women’s basketball

San Diego

Erin Redford

White River

Women’s wrestling

Oklahoma City

Josie Matz

Wilson

Women’s basketball

Portland

Ally Choate

Yelm

Softball

Seattle University

*Based on available information

TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Highlights: Calley Heilborn leads Auburn Riverside to 3-2 4A district-title win over Bellarmine Prep

View more video

Sports Videos