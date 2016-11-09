Early signing period: Who signed where?

EARLY SIGNING PERIOD
The early signing period is for most sports other than football, which will begin for those athletes on Feb. 1.
NAME
SCHOOL
SPORT
LETTER OF INTENT
Casey Davenport
Auburn Mountainview
Volleyball
Alaska Anchorage
Kiley Lewis
Auburn Mountainview
Volleyball
Boise State
Clarice Buchanan
Auburn Riverside
Volleyball
Saint Martin’s
Kaytlyn Heaslip
Auburn Riverside
Volleyball
Rocky Mountain College
Lauren Smith
Auburn Riverside
Volleyball
Saint Martin’s
Serena Lee
Bellarmine Prep
Women’s golf
Amhurst
RJ Manke
Bellarmine Prep
Men’s golf
Pepperdine
Kyle O’Brien
Bellarmine Prep
Lacrosse
Colorado Mesa
McKenzie Schwan
Bellarmine Prep
Volleyball
Portland
Emma Duff
Black Hills
Women’s basketball
Western Washington
Josie Krysinski
Black Hills
Women’s swimming
Franklin Pierce University
Reilly Nelson
Bonney Lake
Lacrosse
Colorado Mesa
Willow Lopez-Silvers
Curtis
Women’s swimming
Iona
Stephanie Helsen
Enumclaw
Women’s equestrian
Oklahoma State
Lilly Landers
Olympia
Women’s crew
Portland
Sierra Marie
Olympia
Women’s swimming
Colorado Mesa
Alycia Bannan
Orting
Softball
Central Washington
Maddy Besaw
Puyallup
Softball
Stony Brook
Natalie Joyner
Puyallup
Softball
Northern Colorado
Michael Newstrom
Puyallup
Baseball
Washington State
Michael Spellacy
Puyallup
Baseball
Gonzaga
Josh Braverman
River Ridge
Track and Field
Iowa
Tayler Dawes
Rogers
Softball
Seattle University
Kolby Force
Rogers
Baseball
Concordia University
Malaina Thacker
Rogers
Track/Cross Country
Idaho
Jessi Westering
Rogers
Women’s basketball
Pepperdine
Emery Norwood
Stadium
Softball
Saint Martin’s
Quinault Mackey
Sumner
Men’s lacrosse
Utah
McKenna Webster
Sumner
Women’s diving
Asuza Pacific
Mason De La Cruz
Thomas Jefferson
Baseball
Washington State
Julianna Salanoa
Timberline
Volleyball
New Mexico State
Mallorie Post
Todd Beamer
Volleyball
Colorado State-Pueblo
Kendall Bird
White River
Women’s basketball
San Diego
Erin Redford
White River
Women’s wrestling
Oklahoma City
Josie Matz
Wilson
Women’s basketball
Portland
Ally Choate
Yelm
Softball
Seattle University
*Based on available information
