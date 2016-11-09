High School Sports

November 9, 2016 9:05 PM

Early signing period: Who signed where?

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

EARLY SIGNING PERIOD

The early signing period is for most sports other than football, which will begin for those athletes on Feb. 1.

If you know of any South Sound athletes who are not listed here, email preps@thenewstribune.com.

NAME

SCHOOL

SPORT

LETTER OF INTENT

Casey Davenport

Auburn Mountainview

Volleyball

Alaska Anchorage

Kiley Lewis

Auburn Mountainview

Volleyball

Boise State

Clarice Buchanan

Auburn Riverside

Volleyball

Saint Martin’s

Kaytlyn Heaslip

Auburn Riverside

Volleyball

Rocky Mountain College

Lauren Smith

Auburn Riverside

Volleyball

Saint Martin’s

Serena Lee

Bellarmine Prep

Women’s golf

Amhurst

RJ Manke

Bellarmine Prep

Men’s golf

Pepperdine

Kyle O’Brien

Bellarmine Prep

Lacrosse

Colorado Mesa

McKenzie Schwan

Bellarmine Prep

Volleyball

Portland

Emma Duff

Black Hills

Women’s basketball

Western Washington

Josie Krysinski

Black Hills

Women’s swimming

Franklin Pierce University

Reilly Nelson

Bonney Lake

Lacrosse

Colorado Mesa

Willow Lopez-Silvers

Curtis

Women’s swimming

Iona

Stephanie Helsen

Enumclaw

Women’s equestrian

Oklahoma State

Lilly Landers

Olympia

Women’s crew

Portland

Sierra Marie

Olympia

Women’s swimming

Colorado Mesa

Alycia Bannan

Orting

Softball

Central Washington

Maddy Besaw

Puyallup

Softball

Stony Brook

Natalie Joyner

Puyallup

Softball

Northern Colorado

Michael Newstrom

Puyallup

Baseball

Washington State

Michael Spellacy

Puyallup

Baseball

Gonzaga

Josh Braverman

River Ridge

Track and Field

Iowa

Tayler Dawes

Rogers

Softball

Seattle University

Kolby Force

Rogers

Baseball

Concordia University

Malaina Thacker

Rogers

Track/Cross Country

Idaho

Jessi Westering

Rogers

Women’s basketball

Pepperdine

Emery Norwood

Stadium

Softball

Saint Martin’s

Quinault Mackey

Sumner

Men’s lacrosse

Utah

McKenna Webster

Sumner

Women’s diving

Asuza Pacific

Mason De La Cruz

Thomas Jefferson

Baseball

Washington State

Julianna Salanoa

Timberline

Volleyball

New Mexico State

Mallorie Post

Todd Beamer

Volleyball

Colorado State-Pueblo

Kendall Bird

White River

Women’s basketball

San Diego

Erin Redford

White River

Women’s wrestling

Oklahoma City

Josie Matz

Wilson

Women’s basketball

Portland

Ally Choate

Yelm

Softball

Seattle University

*Based on available information

TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Highlights: Calley Heilborn leads Auburn Riverside to 3-2 4A district-title win over Bellarmine Prep

View more video

Sports Videos