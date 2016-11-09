Peninsula soccer eliminated from postseason with 3-0 loss to Bishop Blanchet

2:50 WATCH: Jefferson hopes to repeat as league champs under new coach Scott Morgan Pause

1:06 Trump supporter reacts to presidential election

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green

0:45 Donald Trump supporters cheer election results in Lakewood

2:13 Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's health, Seahawks playing at Patriots

2:36 UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith discusses USC's defense

4:00 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Bills FG, kicker's wife's anger at him

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

3:24 Houses for homeless youth to close in Bethel