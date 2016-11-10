Statewide football playoff schedule

STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
CLASS 4A
Monroe (9-1) vs. Sumner (10-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium
Mariner (7-3) vs. Woodinville (10-0), at Pop Keeney Stadium
Graham-Kapowsin (9-1) vs. Camas (10-0), at Doc Harris Stadium
Skyline (8-2) vs. Eastlake (7-3)
Sunnyside (7-2) vs. Richland (10-0), at Lampson Stadium
CLASS 3A
6 p.m.: Kelso (8-2) vs. Meadowdale (8-2), at Edmonds Stadium
Bonney Lake (8-2) vs. Squalicum (10-0), at Civic Stadium
Eastside Catholic (9-1) vs. Timberline (8-2), at South Sound Stadium
Lynnwood (8-2) vs. Lincoln (9-2), at Lincoln Bowl
Ferndale (9-1) vs. O’Dea (10-0), at Memorial Stadium
CLASS 2A
Steilacoom (8-2) vs. Liberty of Issaquah (9-0)
Washington (7-3) vs. Tumwater (9-1), at Tumwater District Stadium
Archbishop Murphy (10-0) vs. North Kitsap (10-0)
CLASS 1A
5 p.m.: Montesano (10-0) vs. Connell (9-1)
6 p.m.: La Salle (9-1) vs. Okanogan (8-1)
6 p.m.: Freeman (7-2) vs. Zillah (8-1)
Port Townsend (7-3) vs. La Center (9-1)
CLASS 1B
Neah Bay (7-1) vs. Taholah (5-2), at Stewart Field
Crescent (5-4) vs. Tacoma Baptist (9-0)
Naselle (6-3) vs. Rainier Christian (5-4), at Kentwood HS
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
CLASS 4A
1 p.m.: Bothell (8-2) vs. Moses Lake (5-4), at Lions Field
3 p.m.: Skyview (7-3) vs. Chiawana (9-1), at Edgar Brown Stadium
Bellarmine Prep (7-3) at Lake Stevens (10-0)
CLASS 3A
1 p.m.: Gig Harbor (6-4) vs. Kamiakin (8-2)
4 p.m.: Lakes (6-4) vs. Southridge (7-4), at Lampson Stadium
Peninsula (9-1) vs. Mountain View (7-3), at McKenzie Stadium
CLASS 2A
1 p.m.: Eatonville (8-2) at Ellensburg (9-1)
1 p.m.: Black Hills (6-4) vs. Lynden (9-1), at Civic Stadium
6 p.m.: W.F. West (9-1) vs. River Ridge (8-1), at South Sound Stadium
2:30 p.m.: West Valley of Spokane (9-1) vs. Franklin Pierce (9-1), at Franklin Pierce Stadium
2 p.m.: Sedro-Woolley (8-2) at Pullman (8-2)
CLASS 1A
1 p.m.: Colville (7-3) vs. Royal (9-0), at David Nielsen Memorial Field
6 p.m.: Hoquiam (7-3) vs. Mount Baker (10-0), at Civic Stadium
Meridian (5-5) vs. Cascade Christian (10-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium
CLASS 1B
5 p.m.: Quilcene (7-2) at Lummi (9-0)
