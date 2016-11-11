High School Sports

November 11, 2016 6:30 PM

High school football scores: Playoffs round 1

Staff report

Roundups: The News Tribune | The Olympian

STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 4A

Sumner 23, Monroe 21, 2Q | Story

Woodinville 13, Mariner 0, h

Camas 41, Graham-Kapowsin 6, 3Q | Story

Skyline 14, Eastlake 7, h

Richland 20, Sunnyside 0, 2Q

CLASS 3A

Meadowdale 24, Kelso 20, 4Q

Bonney Lake 13, Squalicum 7, 3Q

Eastside Catholic 21, Timberline 21, h | Story

Lincoln 14, Lynnwood 14, h | Story

O’Dea 21, Ferndale 14, 3Q

CLASS 2A

Liberty 14, Steilacoom 7, 3Q

Tumwater 44, Washington 0, h | Story

Archbishop Murphy 20, North Kitsap 0, 3Q

CLASS 1A

Connell 41, Montesano 21, 3Q

6 p.m.: La Salle vs. Okanogan

6 p.m.: Freeman vs. Zillah

La Center 21, Port Townsend 7, h

CLASS 1B

Neah Bay 22, Taholah 8, 1Q

Tacoma Baptist 15, Crescent 0, 1Q

Naselle vs. Rainier Christian

Live Blog Prep Football Week 11: Playoffs Rd. 1
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

CLASS 4A

1 p.m.: Bothell (8-2) vs. Moses Lake (5-4), at Lions Field

3 p.m.: Skyview (7-3) vs. Chiawana (9-1), at Edgar Brown Stadium

Bellarmine Prep (7-3) at Lake Stevens (10-0)

CLASS 3A

1 p.m.: Gig Harbor (6-4) vs. Kamiakin (8-2)

4 p.m.: Lakes (6-4) vs. Southridge (7-4), at Lampson Stadium

Peninsula (9-1) vs. Mountain View (7-3), at McKenzie Stadium

CLASS 2A

1 p.m.: Eatonville (8-2) at Ellensburg (9-1)

1 p.m.: Black Hills (6-4) vs. Lynden (9-1), at Civic Stadium

6 p.m.: W.F. West (9-1) vs. River Ridge (8-1), at South Sound Stadium

2:30 p.m.: West Valley of Spokane (9-1) vs. Franklin Pierce (9-1), at Franklin Pierce Stadium

2 p.m.: Sedro-Woolley (8-2) at Pullman (8-2)

CLASS 1A

1 p.m.: Colville (7-3) vs. Royal (9-0), at David Nielsen Memorial Field

6 p.m.: Hoquiam (7-3) vs. Mount Baker (10-0), at Civic Stadium

Meridian (5-5) vs. Cascade Christian (10-0), at Sunset Chev Stadium

CLASS 1B

5 p.m.: Quilcene (7-2) at Lummi (9-0)

