Nick Phillips, Keith Ross discuss Sumner's state win over Monroe

The Peninsula High School football team is heading to state for the fourth time in the past five years, with the Seahawks’ ground-and-pound-and-defense play grinding away at Stadium for a 44-21 victory on Friday at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy.
Willow Lopez-Silvers won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and helped the Vikings win both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay as Curtis scored 326 points to second-place Kentrige’s 252 in the district swimming championships on Saturday at the Curtis Aquatic Center.
Kentwood clinched the inaugural 4A North Puget Sound League Cascade division title and will host Eastlake of the 4A KingCo next week in the first round of the 4A district playoffs behind Darius LuBom’s two touchdowns in a 36-0 victory over Kentlake.
The News Tribune's Week 9 play call of the week: Zarak Scruggs ran a deep post from his slot position in a five-receiver shotgun formation, making a hard cut in the middle of a mud pit to separate himself from two defenders. Tristan Graf hit him and Scruggs outran everyone to the end zone for an 84-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.