Watch: Lakes coach Dave Miller talks about his team's win over Southridge

The fifth-ranked Eagles (9-2) make mistakes that coach Eric Kurle said they hadn’t made all year in the 55-6 loss to second-ranked Camas (11-0), which advances to the 4A state quarterfinals to play Skyline next week.
The match ended with second-ranked Auburn Riverside edging No. 4 Bellarmine Prep 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 on Saturday for the bidistrict title and a top seed to next weekend’s state tournament.
The Peninsula High School football team is heading to state for the fourth time in the past five years, with the Seahawks’ ground-and-pound-and-defense play grinding away at Stadium for a 44-21 victory on Friday at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy.
Willow Lopez-Silvers won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and helped the Vikings win both the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay as Curtis scored 326 points to second-place Kentrige’s 252 in the district swimming championships on Saturday at the Curtis Aquatic Center.