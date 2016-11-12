3A girls swimming and diving state championship

Stadium’s 400-yard freestyle relay team celebrates after placing second in the event at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium’s Riley Anderson competes in the 400-yard freestyle relay event at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Alana Ponce competes in the 200-yard medley relay at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Olivia Lott anchors the 200-yard medley relay at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Bellevue’s 200-yard medley relay team celebrates the win during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Timberline’s Hannah Barker competes in the 200-yard freestyle at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Timberline’s Hannah Barker competes in the 200-yard freestyle at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium’s Taylor Kabacy competes in the 200-yard freestyle at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium's Jaycee Simpson competes in the 200-yard individual medley at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships on Saturday.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
North Thurston’s Maya Lawson-Rivera competes in the 200-yard individual medley event at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Ursula Andren dives into the water during the 50-yard freestyle at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor's Ursula Andren swims in the 50-yard freestyle at the Class 3A girls state championships Saturday.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Ursula Andren competes in the 50-yard freestyle at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium’s Ashlea Liljar competes in the 50-yard freestyle at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Kristen Vorpahl dives during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Natalie Davidson dives during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Lissa Raceme competes in the 100-yard butterfly event at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium’s Jaycee Simpson competes in the 100-yard butterfly event at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Alana Ponce swims during the 100-yard freestyle at the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Stadium’s Taylor Kabacy competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Olivia Lott competes in the second leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Anna Furrer dives in the water while competing in the fourth leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Anna Furrer looks back at the times after competing in the fourth leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s 200-yard freestyle relay team takes a photo at the podium during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Alana Ponce competes in the 100-yard backstroke during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Timberline’s Hannah Barker competes in the 100-yard backstroke during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
North Thurston’s Maya Lawson-Rivera competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Ursula Andren competes in the 100-yard breaststroke during the Class 3A girls state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash., on Saturday, November 12, 2016.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com