State swimming: Sumner’s McKenna Webster wins 4A diving title

McKenna Webster wasn’t even a diver. She was a gymnast.
Webster, a Sumner High School senior, said a back injury that progressed over time and never fully healed, caused her to stop participating in gymnastics after she started high school.
“I couldn’t do gymnastics anymore, so I chose diving,” she said. “It was just overuse from gymnastics. It’s so much pounding on your body.”
But, it’s good now, she said.
Good enough, in fact, that Webster — who started diving her sophomore year — easily won her first individual title at the Class 4A state swimming and diving championships at King County Aquatic Center.
“I was so excited,” Webster said, beaming. “Today, at finals, I nailed my first dive. … My second one didn’t go so well, so I was getting nervous.
“I cleaned it up on my third dive, and right after I dove in, I knew I was the champion, so I started crying.”
Webster, who will sign with Asuza Pacific on Tuesday, won Saturday’s final with a stellar 420.75 points.
She was the only diver to clear the 400-point mark, and finished nearly 50 points ahead of Eastmont’s Ali Pierce, who took second.
“This season, I had a lot of success, so I knew it was possible,” Webster said. “Once I started doing well (Friday) I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this!’”
Last season, Webster took sixth in 3A as a junior. Before that, she had never been to the state meet.
She said, following her injury, it took some convincing from her gymnastics coach to prompt her to start diving.
“It was really different on the board,” Webster said. “In gymnastics, you want to be really aggressive, and on the board you want to be graceful.
“It was also really hard learning how to land on my head, because that’s the No. 1 rule in gymnastics, is don’t (land) on your head.”
It seems Webster adapted easily enough. She built a comfortable lead in the semifinal round, too, scoring a 298.65, and said three of the dives she attempted through the course of the weekend she had not completed in competition before.
“For all of my dives, you just visualize it a few times, get on the board, take a deep breath,” Webster said. “You’ve done it so many times, you know how it feels.”
Aided by the 20 points Webster added, Sumner was the top local finisher in the team competition, placing ninth (99 points).
Puyallup’s Kacey Kiuchi beat herself, to place third in the 100-yard backstroke. A junior, Kiuchi reset her own school record by 1/100th of a second, completing the race in 57.66 seconds.
“I’m always going for my own personal best,” Kiuchi said. “I felt really good during warmups, so that definitely made me feel like, ‘I can do this, I can go for a best time.’
“Having those girls next to me that are right there with me, or even ahead of me, it just motivates me to go faster. I really enjoy that feeling. You kind of already have this energy before you get in, and you know, this is going to be a good one.”
Puyallup finished 15th (51 points) in the team competition. Curtis (76) finished 11th, led by its 200-yard medley relay team of Willow Lopez-Silvers, Emily VonZonneveld, Molly Hickey and Katie VanZonneveld (seventh, 1:53.65).
Curtis senior Sabrina Murray also took seventh in the 500 free (5:19.06). Lopez-Silvers, who was the defending champion in the 100 free, finished 11th (54.51).
Skyline (243) repeated as the team champion, while Wenatchee (232) took second and Issaquah (199.5) took third.
CLASS 2A
Steilacoom’s Emily Forbes, a freshman, placed in four events in the 2A meet. She took sixth (25.73 seconds) in the 50 free, seventh (56 seconds) in the 100 free, and swam a leg of the Sentinels’ 400 free relay (sixth, 3:52.8) and 200 free relay (1:44.52).
Black Hills’ CeCe Pennella took third (311.8 points) in the diving competition.
Steilacoom (ninth, 106 points) was the top local finisher in the team competition. Liberty of Issaquah (322) won the championship for the third straight season, while Port Angeles (260) took second, and Anacortes (185) finished third.
CLASS 3A
Maybe this was a new atmosphere for Stadium’s Ashlea Liljar, a freshman, but she certainly thrived.
“I was really nervous but it’s really a good atmosphere to be in,” Liljar said. “I was really excited, I was looking forward to this.”
From a lane near the outside of the pool, Liljar screamed to a third-place finish in the 50 free (24.19).
“I felt really good, I felt really confident going into the race,” Liljar said. “Mainly it’s just that dive off of the wall and coming right up. You just have to go after it right at the beginning.”
Stadium was in contention for a team trophy when The News Tribune went to press Saturday night.
With one event left to swim — including Stadium’s second-seeded 400 relay — the Tigers were in fourth with 144 points.
Stadium’s 200 medley relay team of Jordan Konecny, Shianne Lindh, Kaycee Simpson and Liljar finished fifth (1:51.04).
Liljar also had a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.29) to contribute to Stadium’s point total. Taylor Kabacy placed in the 500 free (fourth, 5:02) and 200 free (eighth, 1:55.23), while Simpson placed in the 200 individual medley (fourth, 2:07.98) and 100 butterfly (58.17).
Timberline’s Hannah Barker took third in the 100 backstroke (57.42). Gig Harbor had a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 200 medley relay (1:50.01) and 200 free relay (1:40.29).
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
CLASS 4A
Team scores: 1. Skyline 243; 2. Wenatche 232; 3. Issaquah 199.5; 9. Sumner 99; 11. Curtis 76; 14. Kentridge 52; 15. Puyallup 51; 20. Tahoma 32; 21. Enumclaw 26; 22. Olympia 21; 29. Kentlake 14; 31. Decatur 9; 36. Mount Rainier 3.
200 medley relay: 1. Jackson (Madison Pressler, Nicole Limberg, Chloe Limargo, Alexis Nims) 1:47.41; 7. Curtis (Willow Lopez-Silvers, Emily VonZonneveld, Molly Hickey, Katie VanZonneveld) 1:53.65.
200 free: 1. Sarah DiMeco (Skyline) 1:49.37; 7. Mikaela Miele (Sumner) 1:56.35.
200 IM: 1. Nicole Limberg (Jackson) 2:02.28.
50 free: 1. Gabrielle Dang (Inglemoor) 23.06.
Diving: 1. McKenna Webster (Sumner) 420.75; 6. Abbie Jo Carlson (Enumclaw) 314.5.
100 butterfly: 1. Emma Carlton (Mount Vernon) 54.01.
100 free: 1. Gabrielle Dang (Inglemoor) 50.83; 8. Lindsey Hanger (Tahoma) 53.9.
500 free: 1. Sarah DiMeco (Skyline) 4:51; 4. Mikaela Miele (Sumner) 5:11.8; 5. Lacey Wright (Olympia) 5:13.48; 7. Sabrina Murray (Curtis) 5:19.06.
200 free relay: 1. Kamiakin (Song-Nhi Vo, Stina Seaberg, Angeline Dovinh, Elli Straume) 1:37.74; 8. Sumner (Emma Huynh, Olivia Castro, MichaelAnn Wilson, Mikaela Miele) 1:43.11.
100 back: 1. Emma Frey (Mount Vernon) 55.77; 3. Kacey Kiuchi (Puyallup) 57.66; 5. MichaelAnn Wilson (Sumner) 59.97.
100 breast: 1. Nicole Limberg (Jackson) 1:02.23; 6. Elise Pratt (Enumclaw) 1:06.19.
400 free relay: 1. Skyline (Christina Bradley, Catherine McRae, Stephanie Young, Sarah DiMeco) 3:31.6.
CLASS 2A
Team scores: 1. Liberty of Issaquah 322; 9. Steilacoom 106; 17. Black Hills 35; 24. Tumwater 19; 25. Fife; 27. Foss.
200 medley relay: 1. Port Angeles (Kenzie Johnson, Jaine Macias, Felicia Che, Nadia Cole) 1:50.76.
200 free: 1. Krista Wilson (Ellensburg) 1:54.06.
200 IM: 1. Abby Russell (Liberty of Issaquah) 2:05.9.
50 free: 1. Eleanor Beers (North Kitsap) 23.36; 6. Emily Forbes (Steilacoom) 25.73.
Diving: 1. Belle Wong (Liberty of Issaquah) 338.8; 3. CeCe Pennella (Black Hills) 311.8; 6. Julie Burlingame (Steilacoom) 259.2; 7. Claire Barnard (Tumwater) 258.15; 8. Haley Welch (Fife) 256.15.
100 butterfly: 1. Alexis Schmidt (Cheney) 58.21.
100 free: 1. Eleanor Beers (North Kitsap) 50.98; 7. Emily Forbes (Steilacoom) 56.
500 free: 1. Krista Wilson (Ellensburg) 5:06.4.
200 free relay: 1. Liberty of Issaquah (Abby Russell, Chloe Weber, Reegan Weber, Sydney Hartford) 1:39.45; 7. Steilacoom (Megan Murphy, Sydney Lange, Emily Forbes, Rachel Forbes).
100 back: 1. Taylor McCoy (Pullman) 56.4.
100 breast: 1. Jaine Macias (Port Angeles) 105.13.
400 free relay: 1. North Kitsap (Isabel Hendryx, Dannica Hennings, Izy Iral, Eleanor Beers) 3:41.54; 6. Steilacoom (Emily Forbes, Sydney Lange, Megan Murphy, Rachel Forbes) 3:52.8
