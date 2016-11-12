State swimming: Sumner’s McKenna Webster wins 4A diving title

0:30 Watch: Lakes running back Melvin Miller talks about his team's win over Southridge Pause

1:41 Nick Phillips, Keith Ross discuss Sumner's state win over Monroe

0:35 Auburn Riverside's Calley Heilborn: 'We were in a zone and we could not be stopped'

1:03 Watch: Lakes coach Dave Miller talks about his team's win over Southridge

0:25 Watch: Lakes defensive back Dedrian Milligan talks about his team's win over Southridge

2:53 Chris Petersen discusses loss to USC

3:24 QB Jake Browning discusses loss to USC

1:11 DC Pete Kwiatkowski discusses loss to USC

1:29 LB Keishawn Bierria discusses loss to USC