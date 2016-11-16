2 paths to state glory at Tacoma Baptist

4:12 WATCH: Franklin Pierce QB Willie Patterson is small in stature, gargantuan in game Pause

1:42 Seahawks line coach Tom Cable on how rapidly rookie LT George Fant has improved

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End

2:45 LeMay museum sues Tacoma, city’s banker over $3.6 million loan

2:18 Sax! Tacoma saxophonist Erik Steighner on why classical sax is the best sax

2:13 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar reflects on Yale loss, looks ahead

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

1:41 Funky paint job makes Artist & Craftsman Supply a must-see

1:22 Kent shopping center goes up in flames