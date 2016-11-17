High school football: Primer, predictions for state quarterfinal matchups

4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
NO. 3 SUMNER SPARTANS (11-0) VS. NO. 4 WOODINVILLE FALCONS (11-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Pop Keeney Stadium, Bothell
About the Spartans: The Spartans feature a loaded offense. Connor Wedington, the 4A SPSL co-MVP, has rushed for 1,456 yards, picked up 275 receiving yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. But while Wedington has nursed shoulder and ankle injuries, Sumner has turned to Tre Weed (964 rushing yards, 13 TDs; 28 catches, 586 receiving yards, 10 TDs), a junior who was converted to running back from receiver this year.
About the Falcons: Defense look familiar? That’s because the Falcons run a similar 4-4 to what Sumner plays. Coach Wayne Maxwell played defensive back at Central Washington when Sumner coach Keith Ross was an assistant there. In 2015, the Falcons lost to the eventual state champion, Gonzaga Prep, in the quarterfinals. The Falcons averaged 32.1 points per game in the 2016 regular season, with QB Jaden Sheffey throwing for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns.
TNT pick: Sumner, 35-28.
3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
NO. 7 LINCOLN ABES (9-2) vs. NO. 1 O’DEA FIGHTING IRISH (11-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Seattle Memorial Stadium
About the Abes: The Abes feature a relentless offensive attack, averaging 37.5 points per game this season. Tristian Kwon, a first-team 3A PCL running back and kick returner, leads the team with 19 total touchdowns. He’s rushed for 1,580 yards behind a dominant offensive line, which is led by 6-foot-4, 300-pound left tackle Quazzel White. The Abes’ defense has allowed 16.1 points per game.
About the Fighting Irish: The Fighting Irish look to return to the semifinals, with their last trip coming in 2013. The team features a potent rushing attack. Connor Gregoire and Hunter Franco each have 10 rushing touchdowns on the season. Jamyn Patu isn’t far behind with seven rushing TDs. The team’s defense has been outstanding, allowing 13.4 points per game. Lincoln lost the season-opening matchup, 31-14, despite leading, 14-7, just before halftime.
TNT pick: O’Dea, 28-27.
3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
LAKES LANCERS (7-4) VS. NO. 3 EASTSIDE CATHOLIC CRUSADERS (10-1)
1 p.m. Saturday at Seattle Memorial Stadium
About the Lancers: The Lancers remember Eastside Catholic all too well. They lost to the two-time defending 3A state champions in the semfinals last year. But these are two different teams than when Brandon Wellington, now at the UW, returned two kicks for touchdowns in the Tacoma Dome last year. RB Melvin Miller (116 carries, 897 yards, 12 TDs) could be the special-teams difference for Lakes with three kick-return TDs. DB Che’ Rogers (48 tackles, 5 INTs) will need to lock down the Eastside Catholic passing attack.
About the Crusaders: This might not be the powerhouse Eastside Catholic that has ruled for the past few years. But there are still plenty of weapons, including QB Zach Lewis (2,616 passing yards, 26 TDs) and TE Hunter Bryant (44 catches, 766 yards, 8 TDs). The Crusaders certainly will look to take advantage of Bryant’s ability to out-physical opposing defensive backs.
TNT pick: Eastside Catholic, 30-21.
3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
NO. 9 PENINSULA SEAHAWKS (10-1) VS. MEADOWDALE MAVERICKS (9-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Edmonds Stadium
About the Seahawks: Peninsula is back in the state quarterfinals — for the fourth time in the past five years —chiefly because of its defense, which has allowed the fewest points (8.5 per game) of any Class 3A team that has played at least 10 games. Peninsula shut out Mountain View last week. Kenny Easton (1,119 rushing yards) and Blake Cantu (693 rushing yards, 108 receiving yards) share most of the load on offense.
About the Mavericks: An injury shortened QB Drew Tingstad’s junior year, but he’s been a rock for Meadowdale’s offense this season, completing 165 of 258 passes for 2,748 yards and 24 TDs, along with 285 rushing yards. The passing attack is balanced by 5-10, 200-pound running back Kela Marshall (149 carries, 1,196 yards, 12 TDs) and 5-8, 165-pound Jashon Butler (67 carries, 721 yards, 6 TDs).
TNT pick: Peninsula, 24-7.
3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
BONNEY LAKE PANTHERS (9-2) vs. NO. 6 KAMIAKIN BRAVES (9-2)
1 p.m. Saturday at Lampson Stadium, Kennewick
About the Panthers: They won their first state playoff game in school history last year, then defeated previously unbeaten Squalicum last week for their second state win. OL/DL Caleb Davis (23.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks) has been a key contributor for both of these runs, earning the 3A PCL MVP, and RB Jason Day has rushed for 683 yards and 14 TDs since Marcus Hamilton was lost for the season to injury.
About the Braves: What’s not to admire about these Braves? QB Zach Borsich threw for 194 yards and ran for another 51 yards in a 45-0 win over Gig Harbor last week. And coach Scott Biglin admitted he would hate to be the one to game-plan for his defense, led by defensive back Darreon Moore. The Braves’ losses came against 4A powers Richland and Chiawana.
TNT pick: Kamiakin, 31-24.
Christian Bond: cbond@thenewstribune.com
Chase Hutchinson: chutchinson@thenewstribune.com
Comments