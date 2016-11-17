4A, 3A state girls soccer primer: Puyallup’s Sparks Stadium hosting state championships this weekend

CLASS 4A STATE GIRLS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday at Sparks Stadium, Puyallup
2015 state champions: Issaquah.
Friday’s semifinals
G1: Skyline (14-0-4) vs. Camas (19-0-1), 6 p.m.
G2: West Valley of Yakima (17-2) vs. Hanford (18-3), 8 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Third-place match at noon. Championship at 4 p.m.
4A skinny
Skyline: This is the Spartans’ 10th trip to the state semifinals since 2000, including 4A titles in 2008-09 and 2011-12. It has been nearly impossible to score on Skyline with goalkeeper Anna Smith (14 shutouts), a USC commit, and defender Marissa Carpenter, the KingCo 4A defensive MVP.
Camas: Last season’s third-place squad was good. This one has been record-breaking. What gets overshadowed by the high-powered scoring of forwards Maddie Kemp (30 goals) and Alyssa Tomasini (21 goals) is the team’s shutdown defense (two goals given up).
West Valley of Yakima: The reigning 4A runner-up is in the state semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons. Can the Rams add a second state title to their name? CBBN player of the year Natalie Nagle (four goals, seven assists) leads a balanced attack.
Hanford: Sure-handed Kelsee Winston (13 shutouts; 0.619 GAA), the MCC player of the year, is the top goalkeeper in Eastern Washington. She is a member of the Region 4 ODP squad. Midfielder Dani Mendoza and forward Taylor Matheny share team lead with eight goals apiece.
CLASS 3A STATE GIRLS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS
2015 state champion: Seattle Prep.
Friday’s semifinals
G1: Southridge (19-2) vs. Bishop Blanchet (12-6-3), 2 p.m.
G2: Seattle Prep (21-0) vs. Bellevue (17-0-2), 4 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Third-place match at 10 a.m. Championship at 2 p.m.
3A skinny
Southridge: The MCC-co-champions are back in the state semifinals for a third consecutive season. The Suns lost in the 3A title matches in 2014 to Edmonds-Woodway, and last year to Seattle Prep. Balanced group, led by forward McKaley Goffard (10 goals, nine assists), set for one more push.
Bishop Blanchet: In September, the Braves were searching. Now they are flying behind a relentless scoring attack featuring two prolific forwards — junior Gigi Gallaudet (16 goals) and ninth grader Katie O’Kane (14 goals), a UW commit. First trip to the state semifinals since 1994.
Seattle Prep: The clear favorite this weekend. The defending state champions returned seven starters from last year’s squad, including forward Sophie Hirst (21 goals, 13 assists), a member of the U.S. under-16 national team. She has 41 goals and 27 assists in three seasons.
Bellevue: Two years ago, many of these girls were sophomores playing in the 3A semifinals. Now, the Wolverines are back with 11 seniors. Besides the scoring of Stanford commit JoJo Harber (10 goals), the KingCo 3A player of the year, defense has been stout with 13 shutouts, including six in a row.
Tickets: Single day is $10 for adults, $8 for students/senior citizens. Tournament pass is $16 for adults, $11 for students/senior citizens.
Todd Milles: tmilles@thenewstribune.com
Comments