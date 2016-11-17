2B/1B state soccer primer: Tacoma Baptist boys hoping for return trip to state title match

BOYS: CLASS 2B/1B STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
2015 champion: St. George’s.
Friday’s semifinals
6 p.m.: Crosspoint (18-1) vs. Tacoma Baptist (16-2-1)
8 p.m.: Prescott (14-1-4) vs. Saint George’s (12-6-1)
Saturday’s schedule
Third-place match at noon. Championship at 4 p.m.
THE SKINNY
About Crosspoint: The Warriors look to improve on their third-place finish in last year’s state tournament, having scored 75 goals this season. Jackson Kimmel leads the squad, netting 31 shots this season, though Hunter Feldbush has been a top scoring option, as well. The sophomore has 17 goals and 14 assists. Josh Millermon has spent 1,335 minutes in goal for the Warriors, posting eight shutouts.
About Tacoma Baptist: The Crusaders have won five straight games entering Friday’s semifinal. The team has scored 49 goals and has five matches with at least five goals. Defensively, the Crusaders have given up 16 goals. In three meetings with Crosspoint, so far, Tacoma Baptist lost two — on Sept. 26 and Oct. 20.
About Prescott: The Tigers feature a high-powered offensive attack. In 19 games, the Tigers have scored 95 goals. The team netted a season high 11 goals against Dayton. The team enters Friday with a seven-game win streak. The streak includes knocking off St. George’s, 1-0, on Nov. 4.
About Saint George’s: The Dragons return to the state tournament after winning it all last season. Mitchell Ward has scored 31 goals this season for an average of 1.6 goals per game. Caelan Angel leads the team with 10 assists. Freshman Noah Galow has played 16 games as a goalkeeper for the Dragons. He has 81 saves and seven shutouts.
Christian Bond: cbond@thenewstribune.com
GIRLS: CLASS 2B/1B STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday-Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
2015 champion: Okanogan.
Friday’s semifinals
2 p.m.: Adna (17-2) vs. Kalama (15-5)
4 p.m.: Liberty Bell (16-2) vs. Saint George’s (16-3)
Saturday’s schedule
Third-place match at 10 a.m. Championship at 2 p.m.
THE SKINNY
Adna: Adna took third at state last year. The Pirates are led in goals by senior Devanie Kleemeyer, who has scored six times. Their last four wins are by a combined score of 11-2, with two shutouts.
Kalama: The Chinooks have outscored their opponents 69-24 this season. Their last loss came against Friday’s opponent, Adna, by a 2-0 score.
Liberty Bell: The Mountain Lions have won seven of their past nine games by shutout. Their last game was a 2-1 victory over Tonasket, avenging their most recent defeat, a 4-3 shootout loss.
Saint George’s: The Dragons have scored 100 goals, an average of 5.3 per match. The leading goal scorer is freshman Lydia Bergquist, who has 24. Their last loss was 3-2 to Okanogan, last year’s state champion, in October.
Chase Hutchinson: chutchinson@thenewstribune.com
Comments