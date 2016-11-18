Crosspoint edges Tacoma Baptist 1-0 to reach state 1B/2B championship game

Tacoma Baptist's Jeffery Solis trots up the pitch in the first half as Crosspoint converges around Matthew Kelly (#11) after he scored what proved to be the winning and only goal. The Warriors defeated the Crusaders 1-0 to advance to the 1B/2B state championship game. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist's Seth Talen, right, and Crosspoint's Hunter Feldbush collide on a header in the second half. Both players had to leave the game temporarily. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist's Ryan Hayes steals the ball away from the Warriors' Jackson Kimmel. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist's Ryan Ratliff dribbles the ball up the pitch ahead of the Warriors' Matthew Kelly. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist's Noah Leaman, left, and Crosspoint's Jackson Kimmel tumble after pursing a loose ball in the first half. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist fans, including a number of cheerleaders, root on the Crusaders. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist's Titus VonBarnauSythoff controls the ball as Nathanael Cash of Crosspoint defends. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist's Noah Reno brings the ball up the pitch as Aydan Laurion of Crosspoint defends. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist coach Jenna Jones implores her squad to settle down. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist's Daw VonBarnauSythoff controls the ball as Aydan Laurion of Crosspoint defends. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist goalie PJ Talen punches the ball away from the Crosspoint attack. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist's Luke Wing covers up following the Warriors' 1-0 loss to Crosspoint in the 1B/2B semifinal. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
As Matthew Kelly slides on the ground, his Crosspoint teammates prepare to leap on him following the Warriors' 1-0 victory in the state 1B/2B semifinal. Kelly scored the game's only goal. Photo taken in Sumner on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
