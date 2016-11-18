Girls soccer: Bellevue, Southridge advance to 3A finals; West Valley and Camas to match up in 4A title game

Bellevue scored in the 50th minute of play, and the Wolverines defeated Seattle Prep, 1-0, to hand the Panthers their first loss of the season and advance to the Class 3A girls soccer final.
Bellevue will face Southridge on Saturday at 2 p.m., with both schools vying for their first state title.
The Wolverines went ahead early in the second half when JoJo Harber’s shot deflected off a defender into the net.
Southridge defeated Bishop Blanchet 1-0 in the other semifinal. Kendall Pope scored off a corner kick from Haley Thomas in the sixth minute, and the Southridge defense did the rest. Bishop Blanchet will face Seattle Prep Saturday in the 10 a.m. consolation final.
West Valley, Camas advance to 4A final
West Valley (Yakima) held off Hanford 2-1 in a 4A semifinal match Friday at Sparks Stadium.
The Rams will face Camas in the Class 4A final on Saturday at 4 p.m., a year after losing to Issaquah in the state championship game.
West Valley went ahead for good in the 68th minute when Kendra Hanses buried a Lilly Fetzer corner kick at the near post. West Valley’s Kendall Sharp and Hanford’s Jessica Maher also scored.
Camas — which took third in the 2015 tournament — defeated Skyline 1-0 in the other 4A semifinal. Alyssa Tomasini pushed the Papermakers ahead in the 70th minute, curling in the go-ahead goal from the edge of the penalty box.
Hanford faces Skyline in the consolation final at noon.
