The Lincoln Abes battle but lose 28-20 to the Fighting Irish of O'Dea

A crestfallen receiver Nick Goss and teammates endured the agony of losing a close 28-20 game 11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal match to O'Dea High School at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
Abes wide receiver Kavon Holden hauls in a late touchdown pass beating O'Dea defenders Hunter Franco left, and Shea Carstens to bring Lincoln back to 28-20 but the extra point failed and the Abes lost 11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea High School and the Lincoln at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
O' Dea's J.P. Moriarty ran 31 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns helping the Fighting Irish win 28-20 11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea High School and the Lincoln Abes at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
Abes running back Tristian Kwon right collides with O'Dea's Shea Carstens11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea High School and the Lincoln Abes at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
O'Dea's Jason Wong, left, and Hunter Franco celebrate Franco's second half touchdown in the Fighting Irish's 28-20 victory over Lincoln Friday 11/18/16 at Memorial Stadium in Seattle .
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
Lincoln's quarterback Joey Sinclair fumbled three times losing two 11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea High School and the Lincoln Abes at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
Lincoln defenders went flying as O'Dea's blockers cleared the way for J.P. Moriarty who ran 31 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns helping the Fighting Irish win 28-20 11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea and Lincoln at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
The pain of losing is evident on Lincoln's defensive lineman LJ Lovelace face 11/18/16 as the Abes lost 28-20 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea High School and the Lincoln Abes at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea High School and the Lincoln Abes at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
Lincoln's William Willsey wipes away tears and sweat as he shook hands with O'Dea players after the Abes lost 28-20 11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea High School and the Lincoln Abes at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
Abes running back Tristian Kwon breaks free for a big gain 11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea High School and the Lincoln Abes at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
O'Dea's starting quarterback Warren King grimaces in pain 11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea High School and the Lincoln Abes at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16. King had to leave the game but the Fighting Irish prevailed 28-20 over Lincoln.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea High School and the Lincoln Abes at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
Lincoln's Tyrell Evans stretched but couldn't haul in a long pass 11/18/16 during a Class 3A state quarterfinal football game between O'Dea High School and the Lincoln Abes at Memorial Stadium in Seattle Friday 11/18/16.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com