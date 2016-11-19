Bellevue claims first state 3A title in girls soccer; Camas takes 4A crown

Bellevue scored the match’s lone goal in only the third minute of play, and the Wolverines defense held Southridge scoreless to claim the program’s first 3A state girls soccer championship, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup.
JoJo Harber delivered a 30-yard shot over the outstretched hands of Southridge goalkeeper Tiara Valadez and into the top of the net.
Bellevue maintained pressure throughout the rest of the match, finishing the contest with an 11-7 shot advantage and an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Bellevue closes the year with a 19-0-2 record, while Southridge finishes as the state 3A runner-up for the third consecutive year with a final record of 20-3.
The earlier Class 3A third-place match took a scoreless battle into overtime before Seattle Prep’s relentless offensive attack broke through for the 1-0 win over Bishop Blanchet. The Panthers outshot the Braves, 25-3, but Bishop Blanchet goalkeeper Sadie Kenny made eight saves before Seattle Prep’s Helena Reischling clinched the win in the 82nd minute off a pass from Bea Franklin.
Seattle Prep, who won the state title in 2015, finished the season with a 22-1 record, while Bishop Blanchet ended with a record of 10-8-3.
CAMAS WINS 4A TITLE
Camas scored early and tacked on two more scores late as the Papermakers downed West Valley of Yakima, 3-0, for the Class 4A state title at Sparks Stadium.
Maddie Kemp netted the eventual game winner in the seventh minute on a 15-yard shot from the right side that crossed to the left corner of the net. Sabine Postma made it a two-score game in the 59th minute, and Morgan Winston added another insurance goal in the 74th minute.
The win gives Camas its second state title in program history (2005) after placing third last season, and the Papermakers finished with a 21-0-1 record. West Valley earns runner-up status for the second consecutive year with a 17-2-1 record.
Skyline scored a pair of second-half goals to defeat Hanford, 2-0, in the third-place match. Alexa Kirton scored off a pass from Cameron Tingey in the 47th minute of play, and Tingey closed out the match with a goal of her own in the final minute off a pass from Olivia Bowen.
Skyline ends the year with a 15-1-4 record, while Hanford finishes with an 18-5 mark.
