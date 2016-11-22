1A Nisqually 2016 all-league football teams

1A NISQUALLY ALL-LEAGUE FOOTBALL
Most valuable player: QB Berkley Hill, Port Townsend, sr.
Offensive MVP: Tyquan Coleman, Cascade Christian, jr.
Defensive MVP: Gabriel Wallis, Klahowya, sr.
Coach of the year: Randy Davis, Cascade Christian
Sportsmanship: Port Townsend, Vashon Island
OFFENSE
Quarterback – Parker Johnson, Cascade Christian, fr.
Running back – Detrius Kelsall, Port Townsend, jr.
Running back – Bryce Hoisington, Vashon Island, sr.
Running back – Gabriel Wallis, Klahowya, sr.
Wide receiver – Hunter Smith, Coupeville, sr.
Wide receiver – Austin Carder, Cascade Christian, sr.
Tight end – Cooper Cochran, Charles Wright, sr.
Offensive line – Jackson Foster, Port Townsend, jr.
Offensive line – Dylan Leer, Klahowya, sr.
Offensive line – Evan Minsk, Charles Wright, sr.
Offensive line – Jeremy Ocbian, Cascade Christian, jr.
Offensive line – Corbin Nohr, Cascade Christian, jr.
Offensive athlete – Dylan Zuber, Klahowya, sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive line – Corbin Nohr, Cascade Christian, jr.
Defensive line – Nathan Suiter, Cascade Christian, jr.
Defensive line – Jackson Foster, Port Townsend, jr.
Defensive line – Dylan Leer, Klahowya, sr.
Linebacker – Detrius Kelsall, Port Townsend, jr.
Linebacker – James Gherna, Klahowya, sr.
Linebacker – Tanner Carle, Cascade Christian, jr.
Linebacker – Blake Stoltenberg, Charles Wright, sr.
Linebacker – Bryce Hoisington, Vashon, sr.
Defensive back – Dylan Zuber, Klahowya, sr.
Defensive back – Alex Meadowcroft, Charles Wright, jr.
Defensive back – Hunter Smith, Coupeville, jr.
Defensive athlete – Zach Bartolome, Cascade Christian, sr.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker – Gerry Coker, Port Townsend, sr.
Punter – Lane Dotson, Chimacum, sr.
Kick returner – Bryce Hoisington, Vashon, sr.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Henry Lenaberg, Charles Wright, jr.
QB – Hunter Downes, Coupeville, jr.
RB – Zach Bartolome, Cascade Christian, sr.
RB – James Vogelgesang, Charles Wright, sr.
RB – Daniel Ficca, Bellevue Christian, sr.
WR – Alex Meadowcroft, Charles Wright, jr.
WR – Joe Helton, Bellevue Christian, sr.
TE – Tanner Carle, Cascade Christian, jr.
OL – Peter Besel, Bellevue Christian, jr.
OL – Riley Grider, Charles Wright, sr.
OL – Lane Dotson, Chimacum, sr.
OL – Kaiden Parcher, Port Townsend, jr.
OL – Abel Nutu, Cascade Christian, jr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Jeremy Ocbian, Cascade Christian, jr.
DL – Abel Nutu, Cascade Christian, jr.
DL – Evan Minsk, Charles Wright, sr.
DL – Jacob Massie, Port Townsend, sr.
DL – Chris Greene, Klahowya, sr.
LB – Jonathan Smith, Port Townsend, sr.
LB – Michael Tucci, Charles Wright, jr.
LB – Jake Nielsen, Cascade Christian, sr.
DB – Connor Hoisington, Vashon, jr.
DB – Joe Helton, Bellevue Christian, sr.
DB – Noa Apker-Montoya, Port Townsend, fr.
DB – Anthony Lundberg, Charles Wright, jr.
DB – Tyquan Coleman, Cascade Christian, jr.
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker – Billy Chissoe, Charles Wright, jr.
Punter – Billy Chissoe, Charles Wright, jr.
Kick returner – Alex Meadowcroft, Charles Wright, jr.
