November 22, 2016 4:03 PM

1A Nisqually 2016 all-league football teams

By TJ Cotterill

1A NISQUALLY ALL-LEAGUE FOOTBALL

Most valuable player: QB Berkley Hill, Port Townsend, sr.

Offensive MVP: Tyquan Coleman, Cascade Christian, jr.

Defensive MVP: Gabriel Wallis, Klahowya, sr.

Coach of the year: Randy Davis, Cascade Christian

Sportsmanship: Port Townsend, Vashon Island

OFFENSE

Quarterback – Parker Johnson, Cascade Christian, fr.

Running back – Detrius Kelsall, Port Townsend, jr.

Running back – Bryce Hoisington, Vashon Island, sr.

Running back – Gabriel Wallis, Klahowya, sr.

Wide receiver – Hunter Smith, Coupeville, sr.

Wide receiver – Austin Carder, Cascade Christian, sr.

Tight end – Cooper Cochran, Charles Wright, sr.

Offensive line – Jackson Foster, Port Townsend, jr.

Offensive line – Dylan Leer, Klahowya, sr.

Offensive line – Evan Minsk, Charles Wright, sr.

Offensive line – Jeremy Ocbian, Cascade Christian, jr.

Offensive line – Corbin Nohr, Cascade Christian, jr.

Offensive athlete – Dylan Zuber, Klahowya, sr.

DEFENSE

Defensive line – Corbin Nohr, Cascade Christian, jr.

Defensive line – Nathan Suiter, Cascade Christian, jr.

Defensive line – Jackson Foster, Port Townsend, jr.

Defensive line – Dylan Leer, Klahowya, sr.

Linebacker – Detrius Kelsall, Port Townsend, jr.

Linebacker – James Gherna, Klahowya, sr.

Linebacker – Tanner Carle, Cascade Christian, jr.

Linebacker – Blake Stoltenberg, Charles Wright, sr.

Linebacker – Bryce Hoisington, Vashon, sr.

Defensive back – Dylan Zuber, Klahowya, sr.

Defensive back – Alex Meadowcroft, Charles Wright, jr.

Defensive back – Hunter Smith, Coupeville, jr.

Defensive athlete – Zach Bartolome, Cascade Christian, sr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker – Gerry Coker, Port Townsend, sr.

Punter – Lane Dotson, Chimacum, sr.

Kick returner – Bryce Hoisington, Vashon, sr.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Henry Lenaberg, Charles Wright, jr.

QB – Hunter Downes, Coupeville, jr.

RB – Zach Bartolome, Cascade Christian, sr.

RB – James Vogelgesang, Charles Wright, sr.

RB – Daniel Ficca, Bellevue Christian, sr.

WR – Alex Meadowcroft, Charles Wright, jr.

WR – Joe Helton, Bellevue Christian, sr.

TE – Tanner Carle, Cascade Christian, jr.

OL – Peter Besel, Bellevue Christian, jr.

OL – Riley Grider, Charles Wright, sr.

OL – Lane Dotson, Chimacum, sr.

OL – Kaiden Parcher, Port Townsend, jr.

OL – Abel Nutu, Cascade Christian, jr.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Jeremy Ocbian, Cascade Christian, jr.

DL – Abel Nutu, Cascade Christian, jr.

DL – Evan Minsk, Charles Wright, sr.

DL – Jacob Massie, Port Townsend, sr.

DL – Chris Greene, Klahowya, sr.

LB – Jonathan Smith, Port Townsend, sr.

LB – Michael Tucci, Charles Wright, jr.

LB – Jake Nielsen, Cascade Christian, sr.

DB – Connor Hoisington, Vashon, jr.

DB – Joe Helton, Bellevue Christian, sr.

DB – Noa Apker-Montoya, Port Townsend, fr.

DB – Anthony Lundberg, Charles Wright, jr.

DB – Tyquan Coleman, Cascade Christian, jr.

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker – Billy Chissoe, Charles Wright, jr.

Punter – Billy Chissoe, Charles Wright, jr.

Kick returner – Alex Meadowcroft, Charles Wright, jr.

