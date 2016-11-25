High school football: Primers, predictions entering the state football semifinals

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
NO. 10 SKYVIEW STORM (9-3) VS. NO. 1 RICHLAND BOMBERS (12-0)
3 p.m. Saturday at Lampson Stadium, Kennewick
About the Storm: Skyview needs its offensive line to protect QB Brody Barnum in order to give him to time to find WR Jeremiah Wright. On defense, 6-foot-4, 315-pound tackle Chyrius Duckett and tackle Skyler Martin are formidable. Last week, Skyview knocked off previously undefeated Lake Stevens, 35-14, after outlasting Chiawana, 38-28, in Pasco, the week before.
About the Bombers: If Richland wants to advance, RBs Ben Stanfield and Parker McCary must have big days. Last week against Bothell, Stanfield collected 92 yards and three TDs and McCary had 79 yards and two TDs. LB Garrett Guffey and DT Brigham Whitby anchor the defense.
TNT pick: Richland, 28-16.
NO. 3 SUMNER SPARTANS (12-0) VS. NO. 2 CAMAS PAPERMAKERS (12-0)
1 p.m. Saturday at McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver, Washington
About the Spartans: Sumner will be without senior RB/UW commit Connor Wedington, but that will not stop junior QB Luke Ross from firing to his other targets, Tre Weed and Tyson Rainwater. Utilizing both speedy players, the Spartans hope to open up the field to create a better flow for their offense. Defensively, junior MLB Ben Wilson will be responsible for keeping Camas’ Jack Colletto in check.
About the Papermakers: The undefeated Papermakers are led by seniors QB/S Jack Colletto and MLB Michael Matthews. Matthews is a two-time GSHL player of the year on defense where Colletto earned the nod for offense. This year alone, Colletto is responsible for 44 TDs for the Papermakers; 25 passing and 19 rushing.
TNT pick: Camas, 34-23.
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
NO. 6 KAMIAKIN BRAVES (10-2) VS. NO. 3 EASTSIDE CATHOLIC CRUSADERS (11-1)
1 p.m. Saturday at Pop Keeney Stadium, Bothell
About the Braves: Darreon Moore and the rest of the Kamiakin DBs know they will have their hands full against the two-time defending champs and their passing game. Coach Scott Biglin said the key will be the Braves’ pass rush. Kamiakin has blown out its first two playoff opponents, beating Gig Harbor 45-0 and Bonney Lake 37-10.
About the Crusaders: UW commit Hunter Bryant (49 catches, 877 yards, 10 TDs), who coach Jeremy Thielbahr said is finally 100 percent healthy, draws a lot of attention. But that air attack is complemented by Tyler Folkes (138 carries, 875 yards, 18 TDs).
TNT pick: Eastside Catholic, 27-24.
MEADOWDALE MAVERICKS (10-2) VS. NO. 1 O’DEA FIGHTING IRISH (12-0)
4 p.m. Saturday at Pop Keeney Stadium, Bothell
About the Mavericks: It’s safe to say #breakthecurse finally happened last week in their victory over Peninsula. That hashtag made its way around the Meadowdale community following a string of five consecutive losses in state-quarterfinal games. Second-year coach Matt Leonard has opened things up behind QB Drew Tingstad (184-283, 3,011 yards, 29 TDs).
About the Fighting Irish: O’Dea is comfortable using its entire stable of RBs, led by Jamyn Patu (1,350 yards, 11 TDs). He ended Lincoln’s season last week with 255 rushing yards and two TDs. It’s clear he’s become the go-to option in a backfield that has six players averaging more than eight yards per carry.
TNT pick: O’Dea, 35-28.
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS
NO. 3 LYNDEN LIONS (11-1) VS. NO. 1 ARCHBISHOP MURPHY WILDCATS (12-0)
1 p.m. Saturday at Everett Memorial Stadium
About the Lions: Quarterback Jacob Hommes is the center of the Lions’ offense. Last week against West Valley of Spokane, Hommes ran for three scores and threw a 31-yard TD. The defense has forced 27 turnovers this season, and is led by LB Gage Bates, who had a team-best 107 tackles.
About the Wildcats: The Wildcats earned five of their 12 wins off forfeits this season, adding to their air of invincibility. QB Connor Johnson, despite throwing two interceptions against Tumwater last week, makes the offense go. Abraham Lucas is a force on defense with 13 tackles for loss.
TNT pick: Archbishop Murphy, 28-24.
NO. 8 LIBERTY PATRIOTS (11-0) VS. NO. 4 ELLENSBURG BULLDOGS (11-1)
2 p.m. Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium, Yakima
About the Patriots: The Patriots have depth; six players have at least 170 yards rushing. Senior Cameron Spaeth leads the group with 656 yards. On defense, DB Dulin Hayden and LB Juan Flores are key players.
About the Bulldogs: Last week, Ellensburg scored twice in the fourth quarter to finish off a 21-10 comeback victory over Sedro-Woolley behind RB Mason Sherwood and QB Bryce Helgeson. Sherwood had 139 yards on 35 carries and a TD, and Helgeson threw for for two scores.
TNT pick: Ellensburg, 31-30.
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS
NO. 3 CONNELL EAGLES (11-1) VS. NO. 8 LA CENTER WILDCATS (11-1)
4 p.m. Saturday at McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver, Washington
About the Eagles: This Connell team just about has it all. It got more than 100 rushing yards from both Jaxs Whitby and Brian Hawkins, who also threw for 219 yards, in a quarterfinal win over Meridian last week. Eagles also have run-stuffer on defense in defensive lineman Steven Kroontje, the SCAC East’s defensive player of the year.
About the Wildcats: La Center had twice before met Mount Baker in the state quarterfinals (2012, 2013) and lost. Not this time. The Wildcats advanced with a big ground game, getting 184 yards on a career-high 36 carries from Jeffrey Mayolo (236 carries, 1,497 yards, 17 TDs) and two interceptions from Jeremy Scott, the 1A Trico MVP.
TNT pick: Connell, 38-21.
NO. 1 ROYAL KNIGHTS (11-0) VS. NO. 7 DEER PARK STAGS (10-1)
1 p.m. Saturday at Gonzaga Prep, Spokane
About the Knights: They won their sixth state title last year and there’s no reason to think they aren’t the odds-on favorite to win their seventh — and second in a row. Quarterback Kaden Jenks, the SCAC East MVP, helped Royal put up 404 yards against Colville two weeks ago, then scored four touchdowns, including an 83-yard fumble return, against La Salle last week.
About the Stags: Trayton Bird, a junior who moved to Deer Park from Alaska, is already “one of the best players I’ve coached (in 13 years),” coach Keith Stamps told the Spokesman-Review. He had a 49-yard TD catch and a 56-yard interception return against Zillah last week. But the Stags will need to continue playing their stingy defense to have a shot against Royal, which has won 25 games in a row.
TNT pick: Royal, 42-21.
2B STATE SEMIFINALS
NO. 2 TOLEDO INDIANS (12-0) VS. NO. 1 NAPVINE TIGERS (12-0)
4 p.m. Friday at Centralia HS
About the Indians: The Indians are averaging 38.25 points per game. Their defense has been outstanding, keeping teams to 12.2 points per game. The Indians picked up a 35-14 win over Ilwaco in round one. The beat LaConner 14-10 last week.
About the Tigers: The Tigers’ defense has given up just 72 points over 12 games. The Tigers’ offense is nothing to sleep on either, averaging over 43 points per game. They’ve scored 41 points in each of their playoff games beating Kalama 41-6, and Pe Ell/ Willapa Valley 41-7.
TNT Pick: Napavine, 35-21.
NO. 3 ASOTIN PANTHERS (11-1) VS. NO. 7 LIBERTY LANCERS (11-1)
4 p.m. Saturday at Gonzaga Prep, Spokane
About the Panthers: The only loss the Panthers suffered in 2016 was to their opponent on Saturday. The offense has put up big numbers all season long, scoring 38 points per game. The Panthers blew out Tonasket 41-3 in round one. Last week, they pulled off a 20-14 overtime win over Northwest Christian.
About the Lancers: It took three overtimes, but the Lancers pulled off the 22-20 victory over the Panthers earlier this season. The Lancers, who average more than 42 points per game, have blowout wins over Kittitas and Dayton-Waitsburg in the playoffs.
TNT Pick: Asotin, 24-21.
1B STATE SEMIFINALS
NO. 4 NEAH BAY RED DEVILS (9-1) VS. NO. 1 LUMMI BLACKHAWKS (11-0)
4 p.m. Saturday at Everett Memorial Stadium
About the Red Devils: The Red Devils won the state championship in 2011, 2013 and 2014. They score in bunches, averaging 56 points per game. Their only loss of the season? To Lummi.
About the Blackhawks: They won the state title in 2010, and made it to the championship game last season, knocking off Neah Bay in the semis. The Blackhawks, who give up just 15 points per game, hold a win over the Red Devils from earlier this season (36-30).
TNT pick: Lummi, 28-26.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS (12-0) VS. NO. 2 ODESSA-HARRINGTON TITANS (11-0)
1 p.m. Saturday at Lions Field, Moses Lake
About the Knights: The Knights have scored 50 or more points seven times, 60 or more points four times and 70 or more points twice. They do give up some points, though. They’ve allowed 272 points this season, the most out of the teams in the final four.
About the Titans: If the Knights don’t have the best offense in the state, the Titans do. They’ve scored 90 or more twice, nearly missing a third with an 88-point performance against Yakima Tribal. They have the defense to go along with it, giving up 11 points per game.
TNT pick: Odessa-Harrington, 52-38.
