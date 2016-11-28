State football championships: Schedule and previews

CLASS 2B STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 1 NAPAVINE TIGERS (13-0) VS. NO. 7 LIBERTY LANCERS (12-0)
4 p.m. Friday at Tacoma Dome
Road to the Dome
Napavine: Beat Kalama, 41-6, in the first round; beat Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, 41-7, in the quarterfinals; and beat Toledo, 31-28, in the semifinals.
Liberty: Beat Kittitas/Thorp, 44-6, in the first round; beat Dayton/Waitsburg, 48-19, in the quarterfinals; and beat Asotin, 20-13, in the semifinals.
State history
Napvine: 13 state appearances, one state title, 21-11 overall.
Liberty: 15 state appearances, two state titles, 19-12 overall.
2B Gridiron Classic records
Passing yards: 424, Roger Jensen, DeSales (vs. Concrete), 1985
Rushing yards: 306, Brian Wilson, Willapa valley (vs. DeSales), 2001
Receiving yards: 202, Scott Magnaghi, DeSales (vs. Concrete), 1985
CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 1 ODEA FIGHTING IRISH (13-0) VS. NO. 6 KAMIAKIN BRAVES (11-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tacoma Dome
Road to the Dome
O’Dea: Beat Snohomish, 57-20, in the first round; beat Lincoln 31-14 in the quarterfinals; and beat Meadowdale, 35-9, in the semifinals.
Kamiakin: beat Gig Harbor, 45-0, in the first round; beat Bonney Lake, 37-10, in the quarterfinals; and beat Eastside Catholic, 30-27, in the semifinals.
State history
O’Dea: 32 state appearances, three titles, 45-28 overall.
Kamiakin: 21 state appearances, 18-19 overall.
3A Gridiron Classic records
Passing yards: 335, Matt Griffith, Lakes (vs. Skyline), 2000
Rushing yards: 297, Johri Fogerson, O’Dea (vs. Skyline), 2007
Receiving yards: 151, Reggie Williams, Lakes (vs. Skyline), 2000
CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 1 ROYAL KNIGHTS (13-0) VS. NO. 3 CONNELL EAGLES (12-1)
10 a.m. Saturday at Tacoma Dome
Road to the Dome
Royal: Beat Colville, 27-6, in the first round; beat La Salle, 42-12, in the quarterfinals; and beat Deer Park, 56-0, in the semifinals.
Connell: Beat Montesano, 48-28, in the first round; beat Meridian, 56-21, in the quarterfinals; and beat La Center, 24-7, in the semifinals.
State history
Royal: 25 state appearances, six state titles, 46-18 overall.
Connell: 25 state appearances, three state titles (one in 2A), 36-21 overall
1A Gridiron Classic records
Passing yards: 332, Rau Valle, Royal (vs. Freeman), 2004
Rushing yards: 227, Jevon Butler, Archbishop Murphy (vs. Royal), 2002
Receiving yards: 219, Spencer Hadley, Connell (vs. Meridian), 2006
CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 1 ARCHBISHOP MURPHY WILDCATS (13-0) VS. NO. 8 LIBERTY PATRIOTS (12-0)
1 p.m. Saturday at Tacoma Dome
Road to the Dome
Archbishop Murphy: Beat North Kitsap, 34-0, in the first round; beat Tumwater, 48-10, in the quarterfinals; and beat Lynden, 52-14, in the semifinals.
Liberty: Beat Steilacoom, 20-13, in the first round; beat River Ridge, 21-19, in the quarterfinals; and beat Ellensburg, 35-26, in the semifinals
State history
Archbishop Murphy: 13 state appearances, two state titles (both 1A), 30-9 overall.
Liberty: 10 state appearances, one state title (3A), 18-8 overall
2A Gridiron Classic records
Passing yards: 390, Jeff Blennum, Meridian (vs. East Valley of Yakima), 1999
Rushing yards: 250, Steven Stoker, Connell (vs. Elma), 2002
Receiving yards: 271, Zac Vis, Lynden (vs. Tumwater), 2012
CLASS 1B STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 2 ODESSA-HARRINGTON TITANS (13-0) VS. NO. 4 NEAH BAY RED DEVILS (10-1)
4 p.m. Saturday at Tacoma Dome
Road to the Dome
Odessa-Harrington: Beat Entiat, 72-16, in the first round; beat Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 60-28 in the quarterfinals; and beat Sunnyside Christian, 42-40, in the semifinals.
Neah Bay: Beat Taholah, 58-22, in the first round; beat Tacoma Baptist, 66-26, in the quarterfinals; and beat Lummi, 28-22, in the semifinals.
State history
Odessa-Harrington: Four state appearances, 4-3 overall (Harrington has two state appearances, 1-2 overall; Odessa has 17 state appearances, two state titles, 16-15 overall).
Neah Bay: 17 state appearances, three state titles, 23-14 overall.
1B Gridiron Classic records
Passing yards: 552, Will Hoppes, Tri-Cities Prep (vs. Lummi), 2009
Rushing yards: 342, Nick Killer, LaCrosse-Washtucna (vs. Touchet), 2002
Receiving yards: 214, Travis Maitland, Pateros (vs. Inchelium), 1991
CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 1 RICHLAND BOMBERS (13-0) VS. NO. 2 CAMAS PAPERMAKERS (13-0)
7:30 p.m. Saturday at Tacoma Dome
Road to the Dome
Richland: Beat Sunnyside, 41-0, in the first round; beat Bothell, 49-28, in the quarterfinals; and beat Skyview, 35-7, in the semifinals.
Camas: Beat Graham-Kapowsin, 55-6, in the first round; beat Skyline, 28-14, in the quarterfinals; and beat Sumner, 45-21, in the semifinals
State history
Richland: 17 appearances, two state titles, 24-15 overall
Camas: Five appearances, 9-4 overall
4A Gridiron Classic records
Passing yards: 384, Max Browne, Skyline (vs. Bellarmine Prep), 2012
Rushing yards: 254, Tyree Clowe, Central Valley (vs. South Kitsap), 1997
Receiving yards: 204, Raul Vigil, Pasco (vs. Bethel), 2000
