Timberline holds off Foss, 80-70, in nonleague opener

Tight end Hunter Bryant, a University of Washington commit, caught four passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns as Eastside Catholic scored 28 unanswered points on its way to a 57-24 victory against Lakes on Saturday at Seattle Memorial Stadium.
Tre Weed and Ben Wilson helped lift the third-ranked Sumner High School football team in a 16-13 victory against No. 4 Woodinville in a battle of unbeatens in the 4A state quarterfinals on Friday at Pop Keeney Stadium.
Peninsula outscored Meadowdale, 22-7, after halftime, but it wasn’t enough for the Seahawks to overtake Meadowdale, which defeated the Seahawks 34-29 in the 3A state quarterfinals on Friday night at Edmonds Stadium in Edmonds.
The fifth-ranked Eagles (9-2) make mistakes that coach Eric Kurle said they hadn’t made all year in the 55-6 loss to second-ranked Camas (11-0), which advances to the 4A state quarterfinals to play Skyline next week.