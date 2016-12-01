State football championships: 3A, 2B state football previews, predictions

CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 1 O’DEA FIGHTING IRISH (13-0) VS. NO. 6 KAMIAKIN BRAVES (11-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at the Tacoma Dome
Road to the Dome
O’Dea: Beat Snohomish, 57-20, in the first round; beat Lincoln, 31-14, in the quarterfinals; and beat Meadowdale, 35-9, in the semifinals.
Kamiakin: Beat Gig Harbor, 45-0, in the first round; beat Bonney Lake, 37-10, in the quarterfinals; and beat Eastside Catholic, 30-27, in the semifinals.
State history
O’Dea: 32 state appearances, three titles, 45-28 overall.
Kamiakin: 21 state appearances, 18-19 overall.
The skinny
About the Irish: They’ll need to keep attacking with their three-headed running back attack if they want to keep the dynamic Kamiakin offense off the field. Jamyn Patu (1,563 yards, 14 TDs) is the workhorse, and combined with Hunter Franco and Connor Gregoire, the running backs have compiled more than 3,000 yards of offense. They’ll have to perform this week behind what coach Monte Kohler said is a beat-up O’Dea offensive line. Defensive tackle Doug Russell and linebacker Tony Flor will have to be physical in the front seven and disrupt Kamiakin’s backfield.
About the Braves: How tough is QB Zach Borisch (138-228, 2,139 yards, 29 TDs in regular season)? Well, he has a black belt in judo. He and running back Jethro Questad (144 carries, 980 yards, 15 TDs) highlight an offense that ran all over the two-time defending 3A state champion, Eastside Catholic, last week. That was a game won in the trenches, and Kamiakin coach Scott Biglin said this week will be no different and he’s hoping that means another big game from middle linebacker Alex Bayuk. “We understand that it will be a physical game up front,” Biglin said. “We need to match them pound for pound.”
TNT pick: Kamiakin, 21-19
3A Gridiron Classic Records
Passing yards: 335, Matt Griffith, Lakes (vs. Skyline), 2000
Rushing yards: 297, Johri Ferguson, O’Dea (vs. Skyline), 2007
Receiving yards: 151, Reggie Williams, Lakes (vs. Skyline), 2000
CLASS 2B STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
NO. 1 NAPAVINE TIGERS (13-0) VS. NO. 7 LIBERTY LANCERS (12-0)
4 p.m. Friday at the Tacoma Dome
Road to the Dome
Napavine: Beat Kalama, 41-6, in the first round; beat Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, 41-7, in the quarterfinals; and beat Toledo, 31-28, in the semifinals.
Liberty: Beat Kittitas/Thorp, 44-6, in the first round; beat Dayton/Waitsburg, 48-19, in the quarterfinals; and beat Asotin, 20-13, in the semifinals.
State history
Napvine: 13 state appearances, one state title, 21-11 overall.
Liberty: 15 state appearances, two state titles, 19-12 overall.
The skinny
About the Tigers: The Napavine community wants nothing more than to see QB Wyatt Stanley (3,034 passing yards, 44 TDs) finally get that elusive state championship. Napavine lost to Okanogan, 17-14, in 2014 and Stanley led the Tigers to a 27-14 lead in a rematch with Okanogan in the Tacoma Dome last year before losing, 36-34. Will the dynamic dual-threat quarterback, who also starts on defense, be able to break Napavine’s state-title drought in his final try?
About the Lancers: They aren’t planning to travel all the way from Spangle to Tacoma just to watch heavily favored Napavine get a title. Lancers RB Tyler Haas (1,457 rushing yards, 25 TDs) is hoping to match what his father once did and bring Liberty a state title. The Lancers aren’t pass-heavy and haven’t typically thrown more than 13 times in a game. But they can strike when needed, as shown last week when QB Garrett Rogers threw the go-ahead 36-yard touchdown pass against Asotin.
TNT pick: Napavine, 38-21
2B Gridiron Classic records
Passing yards: 424, Roger Jensen, DeSales (vs. Concrete), 1985
Rushing yards: 306, Brian Wilson, Willapa Valley (vs. DeSales), 2001
Receiving yards: 202, Scott Magnaghi, DeSales (vs. Concrete), 1985
