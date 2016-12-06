TNT high school boys basketball rankings, Dec. 6

TNT HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 4A
1. Gonzaga Prep (2-0)
2. Kentwood (2-0)
3. Federal Way (3-0)
4. Union (3-0)
5. Curtis (1-0)
6. Central Valley (2-0)
7. Ferris (1-1)
8. Lewis and Clark (2-1)
9. Bothell (3-0)
10. Kennedy Catholic (1-1)
CLASS 3A
1. Garfield (2-0)
2. Nathan Hale (1-0)
3. Rainier Beach (1-0)
4. O’Dea (1-0)
5. Shadle Park (3-0)
6. Timberline (2-0)
7. Cleveland (0-1)
8. Bellevue (3-0)
9. Seattle Prep (2-0)
10. Wilson (0-0)
CLASS 2A
1. Foss (0-1)
2. North Kitsap (3-0)
3. River Ridge (2-0)
4. Anacortes (1-1)
5. Clarkston (0-0)
6. Mountlake Terrace (1-2)
7. Selah (1-0)
8. Lynden (0-0)
9. Mark Morris (1-0)
10. Lindbergh (2-1)
CLASS 1A
1. King’s (1-0)
2. Zillah (1-0)
3. Freeman (2-0)
4. Lynden Christian (2-0)
5. Mount Baker (2-0)
6. Cashmere (1-1)
7. Overlake (3-0)
8. Cascade Christian (1-1)
9. Bear Creek (2-0)
10. Forks (3-0)
CLASS 2B
1. Northwest Christian of Colbert (0-0)
2. Life Christian (3-1)
3. Napavine (0-0)
4. Brewster (1-0)
5. Toledo (1-0)
6. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (1-0)
7. Morton-White Pass (0-1)
8. Liberty of Spangle (0-0)
9. Adna (1-1)
10. Chief Leschi (1-1)
CLASS 1B
1. Neah Bay (0-0)
2. Sunnyside Christian (0-0)
3. Lummi (0-0)
4. Entiat (1-1)
5. Almira-Coulee/Hartline (1-1)
