High School Sports

December 6, 2016 3:44 PM

TNT high school boys basketball rankings, Dec. 6

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

TNT HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

CLASS 4A

1. Gonzaga Prep (2-0)

2. Kentwood (2-0)

3. Federal Way (3-0)

4. Union (3-0)

5. Curtis (1-0)

6. Central Valley (2-0)

7. Ferris (1-1)

8. Lewis and Clark (2-1)

9. Bothell (3-0)

10. Kennedy Catholic (1-1)

CLASS 3A

1. Garfield (2-0)

2. Nathan Hale (1-0)

3. Rainier Beach (1-0)

4. O’Dea (1-0)

5. Shadle Park (3-0)

6. Timberline (2-0)

7. Cleveland (0-1)

8. Bellevue (3-0)

9. Seattle Prep (2-0)

10. Wilson (0-0)

CLASS 2A

1. Foss (0-1)

2. North Kitsap (3-0)

3. River Ridge (2-0)

4. Anacortes (1-1)

5. Clarkston (0-0)

6. Mountlake Terrace (1-2)

7. Selah (1-0)

8. Lynden (0-0)

9. Mark Morris (1-0)

10. Lindbergh (2-1)

CLASS 1A

1. King’s (1-0)

2. Zillah (1-0)

3. Freeman (2-0)

4. Lynden Christian (2-0)

5. Mount Baker (2-0)

6. Cashmere (1-1)

7. Overlake (3-0)

8. Cascade Christian (1-1)

9. Bear Creek (2-0)

10. Forks (3-0)

CLASS 2B

1. Northwest Christian of Colbert (0-0)

2. Life Christian (3-1)

3. Napavine (0-0)

4. Brewster (1-0)

5. Toledo (1-0)

6. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (1-0)

7. Morton-White Pass (0-1)

8. Liberty of Spangle (0-0)

9. Adna (1-1)

10. Chief Leschi (1-1)

CLASS 1B

1. Neah Bay (0-0)

2. Sunnyside Christian (0-0)

3. Lummi (0-0)

4. Entiat (1-1)

5. Almira-Coulee/Hartline (1-1)

TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Watch: Camas celebrates 4A state title win over Richland in Tacoma Dome

View more video

Sports Videos