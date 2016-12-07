Prep roundup: Cameron Cawley’s game-winner lifts White River over Lindbergh, 60-59

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Jason Cassens, Emerald Ridge
Scored 26 points — in 56-43 win over Puyallup.
White River 60, Lindbergh 59: Cameron Cawley hit the game-winning shot as the Hornets opened 2A SPSL play with a victory.
Cawley’s last shot gave him a game-high 19 points. Freshman guard Joe Flanigan added 15 points for White River (1-2).
It was the second consecutive loss by two points or fewer for Lindbergh (2-2). Justin Ellerbee scored a team-high 15 points.
Emerald Ridge 56, Puyallup 43: A strong second half performance earned the Jaguars the win over the Vikings.
The score was tied at 21 coming out of halftime. The Jaguars outscored the Vikings by 10 in the third quarter, going on a 17-7 run. Jason Cassens led the Jaguars with 26 points. His teammate Daniel Gregory scored 11.
Landen Neff and Miles Smith scored in double figures for the Vikings. Neff had 15 and Smith had 11.
Enumclaw 59, Auburn 52: Peter Erickson led the Hornets with 20 points in their win over the Trojans.
Enumclaw outscored Auburn in three of the four quarters on Tuesday night’s game. Kaden Anderson scored 16 for the Hornets and Griffin Webb and Jacob Revell each added seven points.
Pa’Treon Lee led the Trojans with 16 points.
Highline 66, Eatonville 64: Despite outscoring the Pirates in the fourth quarter, the Cruisers fell by two.
The Pirates trailed the Cruisers 15-9 after the first quarter. The Pirate offense exploded for 24 points in the second quarter, taking a one point lead into halftime. The momentum carried into the third quarter as the Pirates outscored the Cruisers 17-10. That proved to be enough for the Pirates to pick up the win.
Genaro Castenada led the Pirates with 19 points. Arius Willis added 14 points of his own. Jack Burcham and Darzell Walker combined for 18 points, scoring nine a piece.
Tumwater 63, Yelm 60: The Thunderbirds trailed the Tornados 17-9 after the first quarter, but rallied for a come from behind win.
Brian Marty led the Thunderbirds with 16 points. BJ Geathers and Jack Koelsch combined to score 28 points, dropping 14 a piece. Thomas Drayton scored in double figures with 11.
Yelm’s Joey Hawks led all scorers with 22 points. Jacob McCown added 16 points for the Tornados as well.
Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Brooklyn Pascua, Tacoma Baptist
Scored 29 points — in 51-14 win over Grace academy.
Puyallup 61, Emerald Ridge 49: A big second quarter pushed the Vikings past the Jaguars on Tuesday night.
The Vikings outscored the Jaguars 19-8 in the second quarter. Jill Harris had a big scoring night for the Vikings. She led all scorers with 21 points. Savannah Sickle poured in 14 points for the Vikings.
Sophia DeWitt and Madison Salisbury combined for 13 points, each scoring 13 points for the Vikings.
Olympia 54, Sumner 41: Four Bears put up a solid numbers leading to a win over the Spartans.
Amelia Ack led all scorers with 13 points for the Bears. Her teammate Avery Stock trailed her total by a point, scoring 12. Miranda Neal put up 10, and Natalie Van Tornolew scored nine.
Kelsey Bell and Kennedy Cutter each scored 10 points for the Spartans.
Rogers 45, Curtis 31: The Rams won in convincing fashion over the Vikings.
Jessi Westering led all scorers with 14 points. Raigan Barrett added 11. Tristen Colton and Kaylie Stallcop scored 9 and eight points.
Hailey Marsh led the Vikings with eight points. Kayrena Taylor and Kaelin Williams-Kennedy combined for 14 points, each scoring seven.
