Shelton heats up in second half to top Capital in SSC opener

1:02 Moment of blessing for fallen officer Pause

1:23 Federal Way class Sewapalooza teaches techniques on $10,000 machine

1:55 USCGC Tiger served at Pearl Harbor, used as floating hull at Tyee Marina

2:31 Anti-fracking protesters disrupt Olympia City Council meeting

1:56 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on Bradley Sowell as RT, Marcel Reece from Raiders days

1:01 Tire-eating pothole filled, but legend lives on

3:43 Lorenzo Romar previews Gonzaga, talks Nigel Williams-Goss

2:39 Fine-tune your beer radar with two new joints

1:56 Give InKind to coordinate helping friends and family