Prep roundup: Brown sisters lead Bethel over Wilson in OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Tiarra Brown, Bethel
20 points — in 56-49 overtime victory over Wilson
Bethel 56, Wilson 49 (OT): You could have easily guessed what Braves coach John Ainslie was thinking.
“Our first game in our new league and we get Wilson?” Ainslie said.
But there No. 10 Bethel was in the end, pulling away in overtime from perennial 3A power and eighth-ranked Wilson behind sisters Tiarra and Tianna Brown for the win Wednesday night in the Braves’ inaugural game as a member of the 3A Pierce County League.
Tianna Brown, a junior who was the 4A SPSL’s two-time league MVP, scored all seven of the Braves’ points in overtime, finishing with 10.
Her freshman sister, Tiarra, scored a team-high 20 points.
Wilson (1-1) trailed by four points with 13 seconds remaining in regulation. But then Desiree Ayler made a 3-pointer and drew a foul. She made the free throw to tie it — though Wilson made 9 of 31 free throws for the game.
Bethel (4-0) wasn’t much better, making 10 of 25 free throws.
“It was hard fought,” Ainslie said. “Nobody really had a good shooting night. But what we did is we had less turnovers than they did and we made more free throws.”
Wilson’s Josie Matz, a University of Portland signee, scored a game-high 21 points, but fouled out near the start of overtime. So did Tiarra Brown.
Bonney Lake 34, Stadium 33: The Panthers won a hard-fought game against the Tigers, led by senior Payton Mitchell’s 17 points.
Stadium’s rally came up just short, powered by senior Vanessa Higgins’ 13 points.
Gig Harbor 57, North Thurston 47: The Tides were victorious despite North Thurston’s Rokki Brown putting up 20 points.
Gig Harbor senior Emily Shields also had 20 points and sophomore Brynna Maxwell added 19.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Erik Stevenson, Timberline
27 points — in 69-62 win over Peninsula
Wilson 81, Bethel 29: The Rams rolled over Braves, with Emmitt Matthews Jr. scoring a game-high 25 points.
Londrell Hamilton and Anthony Stokes scored 11 points each.
The Rams outscored Bethel in every quarter, holding the Braves to two points in the final period.
Bonney Lake 90, Stadium 87 (OT): A.J. Andino scored 21 points to help the Panthers pull out a win after trailing at the start of the fourth quarter.
Bonney Lake outscored the Tigers, 33-21, in the final quarter to send the game to overtime.
Lincoln 89, Mount Tahoma 67: The Abes secured a decisive victory as Lezjon Bonds scored 18 points and Trevante Anderson added 16.
Timberline 69, Peninsula 62: Erik Stevenson scored a game-high 27 points and Tariq Romain added 13 as the Blazers held off a late run.
Spanaway Lake 56, Lakes 51: Divante Moffit scored 19 points and Isaiah Turner added 15 as the Sentinels improved to 3-1 with the win over Lakes.
Daeshawn Wayne led the Lancers with 13 points.
