Highlights: Bronte Fougere's go-ahead bucket lifts Kentridge over Bellarmine, 60-59

No. 6 Kentridge was able to overcome two years’ worth of demons with its 60-59 victory over eighth-ranked Bellarmine Prep in a nonleague matchup on Wednesday on the Chargers’ home court — though Bellarmine coach Kevin Meines said it felt like a game meant for a different stage.