Prep basketball roundup: Emmitt Matthews Jr. leads Wilson past Bonney Lake with 33 points

BOYS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson.
Matthews Jr. had 33 points in a 70-52 win over Bonney Lake.
Wilson 70, Bonney Lake 52: Emmitt Matthews Jr. led the Rams over the Panthers in a tough road environment on Friday.
Scoring 33 points, the junior forward led all scorers, and he and his teammates made sure that no Panther scored more than 10 points.
Aiding in Wilson’s win were Anthony Stokes, who had 12 points, and Londrell Hamilton, who had 10.
The Rams improved to 3-0.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 65, Oakville 60: Adam Bailey of the Hawks and Devin Boyd of the Acorns had a scoring showdown. Leading all scorers was Bailey, who netted 32 points and the win for Mount Rainier Lutheran. Boyd put up a valiant effort with 29 points, but Oakville fell short.
Federal Way 109, Auburn 62: Cracking 100 points in no easy task. But when three players score at least 17 points, it helps. The Eagles’ high scorer was Malcolm Cola, with 24 points. Marcus Stephens added 23 points and Rashon Slaughter had 17.
Enumclaw 54, Auburn Riverside 40: The Hornets offense moves through Kaden Anderson. The junior led all scorers, putting up 20 points to help earn the road victory over the Ravens.
Spanaway Lake 84, Mount Tahoma 62: The Sentinels and T-Birds started their game close. But by the end of the second quarter, Spanaway Lake began to pull away. With Divante Moffitt and Isaiah Turner combining for 35 points, the Sentinels cruised to victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Alexius Foster, Franklin Pierce.
Foster had 37 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in a 65-31 win over Lindbergh.
Franklin Pierce 65, Lindbergh 31: Alexius Foster was on fire for the Cardinals as she netted 37 points against the Eagles on Friday.
Foster accounted for more than 55 percent of the Franklin Pierce offense. The next-highest scorer for Franklin Pierce was Ghane Buze with 10 points. Foster secured 14 rebounds and dished out six assists.
Peninsula 39, Capital 27: Belle Frazier’s 24 points helped secure a home victory for the Seahawks over the Cougars, who received 16 points from Delani West.
Wilson 59, Bonney Lake 44: Kiara McMillian and Josie Matz scored 15 points apiece for the Rams, who used an explosive fourth quarter to help steal the victory from the Panthers.
Gig Harbor 52, Central Kitsap 31: Brynna Maxwell, Emily Shields and Katie Emery all scored at least 10 points for the Tides, who outscored their opponents 22-0 in the third quarter.
