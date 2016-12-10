Todd Beamer 83, Wilson 53: Bond and Brown combine for 48 points and 22 rebounds in rout of Wilson

Todd Beamer junior Makenzie Bond scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and senior teammate Darion Brown scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds to help the No. 6-ranked Titans to an 83-53 win over the No. 8-ranked Wilson Rams at the Alliance Flooring Showdown at Highline College on Saturday. Wilson’s star senior guard Josie Matz finished with a team-high 14 points, but missed much of the first half after entering the concussion protocol.