Prep roundup: John Moore scores 21 points to help lead Curtis past Olympia in boys basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Cameron Cranston, Union.
30 points in a 76-69 win over Kentwood.
Curtis 69, Olympia 63: The Vikings were led by senior John Moore, who scored 21 points, while freshman Zack Paulsen added 15 and senior Sindou Diallo had 13.
Free throws played a big role in the outcome, according to Olympia coach John Kiley, who said Curtis had 28 while the Bears shot 11.
Kiley said “there were a couple of runs that really hurt us at the end of the first quarter and in the middle of the third,” and added that the Vikings “had a ton of and-ones.”
Kiley said his players would “have to do a much better job creating opportunities at the basket,” adding that they “felt like a lot of people scored but we didn’t attack the way we wanted.”
“Credit them (the Vikings), they did a great job creating opportunities,” Kiley said. “They spread the wealth well tonight, a lot of different people contributed.”
Archbishop Murphy 77, Washington 34: The Wildcats were led by seniors Abraham Lucas, who scored 16 points, and Andrew Carter, who added 13.
Alijah Maddox led Washington with 10 points.
Tahoma 64, Highline 56: Peyton Anderson led the victorious Bears with 16 points.
The teams were tied after the first quarter, but Tahoma scored 19 points in the second quarter to take a 26-13 lead at the half.
Clayton Stultz scored 13 points for the Bears and J.C. Humphrey added 12.
Union 76, Kentwood 69: Beau Roggenbach scored 20 points for the No. 2 Conquerors, but they fell short at the 10th annual John McCrossin Memorial Classic on Saturday night at Lincoln High School.
Cameron Cranston led the No. 4 Titans with 30 points.
“We wanted to pressure their guards a little bit, we wanted to make it tough for Cranston,” said Kentwood coach Blake Soloman. “We didn’t have good rotations in the second half though. That’s something we will look at for the season.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Kylee Griffen, Lake Stevens.
24 points in a 52-29 win over Timberline.
Lake Stevens 52, Timberline 29: The Blazers stuck close with Class 4A Lake Stevens, trailing 29-19 at halftime, but couldn’t stop the Vikings at the John McCrossin Memorial Classic on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln High School.
Kylee Griffen of Lake Stevens led all scorers with 24 points and Raigan Reed added 11.
Keshara Romain topped Timberline with 10 points.
Kentlake 41, Auburn Riverside 37: Senior Gabby Brune led the Falcons to a win on the road with 14 points.
