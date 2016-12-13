Prep roundup: Federal Way boys defeat Enumclaw, 80-61

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Ray Springer, Eatonville, Senior
25 points including a buzzer-beater to give Eatonville the win.
Federal Way 80, Enumclaw 61: This was the closest game the Eagles have played so far.
And it was still a 19-point victory for the two-time defending 4A state champions as Federal Way (6-0) cruised behind Marcus Stephens’ 19 points and Malcolm Cola’s 16.
Enumclaw (3-3) hung tough, though. The Hornets led until Federal Way’s Rashon Slaughter hit a 3-pointer to make it 22-20 at the end of the first quarter. It was tied at 25-25 before the Eagles ended the first half on a 16-2 run.
“We looked up at the score and we looked at each other and our teammates and went, ‘Come on guys, pick it up,’” Stephens said. “We were playing really hard, but sometimes it was a lot of people playing hard and not talking.”
Federal Way’s 80 points is its second-fewest of the season. Only in its 78-43 win over Decatur did it score fewer, and it has scored at least 100 points in three games – including a 109-62 win over Auburn on Friday.
“Our shooters have been playing really nice,” said the 6-foot-7 Cola. “And when they miss, we get offensive rebounds.”
Kaden Anderson and Griffin Web each scored 15 points for Enumclaw.
Bellarmine 65, Puyallup 61: The Lions squeaked past the Vikings in a tightly contested matchup on Tuesday night.
Charles Elzie led the lions with 22 points in the game. Joey Bodoia not far behind with 16 points. Christian Moore was the other lion in double figures, scoring 13 points.
Landen Neff had a good game for the Vikings, dropping 19 points. Brennan Winter added 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
Eatonville 57, Steilacoom 54: Ray Springer knocked down a buzzer beating 3-pointer to give the Cruisers the win over the Sentinels.
Springer led all scorers with 25 points on the evening, none more important than his final three. He had help from Brooks Moeller who added 10. Seven Cruisers scored points in the win.
Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Kendall Bird, White River
Scored 40 points and earned 21 rebounds in win over Franklin Pierce.
White River 66, Franklin Pierce 56: Playing the Cardinals to close match, the Hornets found that if Kendall Bird had the basketball, there would be points scored.
Bird, a University of San Diego commit, put up 40 points on the night to easily lead all scores. A key factor to a large point total was her rebounding, as Bird also secured 21 boards on the night.
Leading the Cardinals was Ghane Buze scoring 20 points, with Alexius Foster adding another 19.
Federal Way 58, Enumclaw 56: The Eagles’ late rally in the fourth quarter was the difference in their road win over the Hornets as Makiya Worthy dropped 22 points.
Jessica Cerne put up 33 points for the Hornets, but that wasn’t enough.
Emerald Ridge 70, Sumner 61: A trio of Jaguars controlled the game over the Spartans as Jill Harris scored 24 points, Mikayla Schwing scored 22 and Savannah Fickle scored 20 to secure the home court win.
Washington 42, Foster 39: Sierra Hartfield’s 24 points helped the Patriots drive off the (English) Bulldogs off their home turf.
Bowling
Top Performer: Sierra Berry, Wilson
Bowled a 232 and 201 for a pin total of 433 in win over Lakes.
Wilson 2,069, Lakes 1,185: Sierra Berry owned the lanes on Tuesday as she led the Rams over Lancers.
In her first baker match, Berry bowled a 232, then followed that up with a 201 in the second baker. Her 433 pins were the highest of the match.
North Thurston 1,464, Capital 1,429: Makenzie Brathovd’s 359 pins for the Rams was the difference for the victory over the Cougars.
Franklin Pierce 1,526, Steilacoom 1,285: Despite the Sentinels’ Emily Cybolski bowling 322 pins for the high score of the night, Jaime Reed (308 pins) and the Cardinals won the day.
