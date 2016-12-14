River Ridge’s Kelle Sanders picks up second Pac-12 football offer from Utah

Kelle Sanders, a three-star football recruit from River Ridge High School, received his second Pac-12 offer from the University of Utah, he announced Wednesday via Twitter.
Sanders, who verbally committed to Washington State in August, helped lead River Ridge to a Class 2A state quarterfinal appearance this season for the first time since 1998.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior is primarily recruited as a defensive end, and was an all-state honorable mention selection at the position as a junior. He played two ways as a senior, and was also River Ridge’s quarterback this year. He finished 80 of 159 passing for 1,399 yards and 21 total touchdowns.
Sanders was selected as the 2A South Puget Sound League Sound Division’s most valuable player, and was a two-time selection on The Olympian’s All-Area football team.
Blessed to say I have received a offer from The University of Utah ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/LHIEistaQ2— Keefy (@Ksanders_17) December 14, 2016
Comments