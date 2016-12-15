Girls basketball: Freshman Raigan Barrett leads Rogers past Puyallup, 55-41

Freshman Raigan Barrett helped Rogers rebound as the Rams coasted to a 55-41 win over rival Puyallup in 4A SPSL girls basketball on Thursday night.
After slow starts by both teams, Barrett and teammate Ellie Hamel took control to help the Rams (4-1, 3-1) cruise to a 15-4 first-quarter lead.
After Puyallup’s Madison Salisbury (12 points, 8 of 10 on free throws) tied the game in the first, Rogers’ two guards carried the Rams through the end of the first and deep into the second quarter, where the Rams went on a 10-minute, 23-7 run to take a 25-9 lead.
“Everybody was really on fire tonight. We knew what we had to do different, and we learned a lot from last game (a 49-41 loss to Bellarmine Prep on Saturday),” Hamel said. “We worked together to get the job done tonight.”
Barrett finished with a game-high 19 points, while Hamel added 13.
Puyallup (3-3, 3-2) answered back behind Salisbury, who found ways to expose Rogers’ aggressiveness and draw the fouls. The Vikings post gave her team a chance with four trips to the free-throw line.
“I thought we just didn’t have our energy until the last quarter, and that was too late for us,” said Salisbury, who helped cut the Rams halftime lead to 32-17.
The Rogers defense kept the pressure on its rival coming out of the intermission. The Rams forced turnovers on consecutive Vikings possessions.
With 2:37 left in the third, Barrett (four assists, two steals) swiped a Vikings pass attempt and started a fast break the other way, where Tristan Coltom (five assists) finished off the play with a dish to Hamel in the post.
“We are consistently thinking who can get the better shot, and everybody will get the opportunity if we rotate the ball,” Barrett said. “And many of us can hit shots when we’re open — like it happened for us tonight.”
The scoring play in the third quarter gave Rogers its second-largest lead, 43-23. The Rams defense coasted the rest of the game after forcing 20 Puyallup turnovers.
“The goal is just team offense and take the good shots. They did a much better job of that tonight,” Rogers coach Amy Looker said.
Puyallup tried to fight back, but Rogers held a 49-28 lead entering the final quarter.
“We just had some hiccups we had to work on,” Puyallup coach Cherokee Ainslie said. “We had some glimpses of good things, so that’s good.”
Rogers and Puyallup next play in the Surf-N-Slam Tournament on Dec. 27 in San Diego.
