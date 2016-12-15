Prep roundup: Tacoma Baptist falls when last shot fails to drop

Boys Basketball
Top performer: Adam Bailey, Mount Rainier Lutheran, sophomore
25 points in 72-35 win over Mary M. Knight
Auburn Adventist 41, Tacoma Baptist 39: Derek Slavens led the Falcons with 21 points as they flew to victory over the Crusaders on Thursday night.
The Falcons gained an early advantage in the first half, carrying a 24-11 lead into the break. The Crusaders answered by scoring 19 points in the third quarter. The Crusaders had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but their shot fell short.
“They jumped out to an early lead,” Tacoma Baptist coach Rich Hamlin said. “We weren't hitting shots. It was a defensive struggle. We had the last possession with seven seconds, got a shot in the lane, but it rolled out.”
The Falcons next play on Jan. 5, when they host Quilcene at 7:30 p.m.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 72, Mary M. Knight 35: Powered by Adam Bailey’s 25-point performance, the Hawks preyed on the Knight Owls.
The Hawks started quick, outscoring the Knight Owls, 15-2, in the first quarter. Daniel Perry had 17 points, hitting shots from everywhere on the court. Eight different Hawks scored points.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Brooklyn Pascua, Tacoma Baptist
Scored game-high 26 points in 48-38 win over Auburn Adventist
Tacoma Baptist 48, Auburn Adventist 38: No other Crusaders player was able to score more than nine points because Brooklyn Pascua was on fire Thursday night.
Pascua, a junior guard, scored 26 points against the Falcons to help carry her team to victory.
However, Magnifique Niyonizeye’s 15 points kept it close as neither team could separate itself from the other.
Decatur 58, Rainier Christian 21: The Golden Gators’ Marquesha Green (14 points), Makayla Lambert (13) and Kiara Sullivan (12) were too much for the Mustangs to handle.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 60, Mary M. Knight 41: Claire Lyons paced the Hawks with 18 points as they defeated the Knight Owls. Kaylee Sowle had 19 points for Mary M. Knight.
Taylor Arnone chipped in 11 points for Mount Rainier Lutheran.
Bowling
Top performer: Emma Marten, Curtis
Bowled a 178-178—356 in her two games for the Vikings.
Curtis 1704, Graham-Kapowsin 1557: Though the bowling match between the Vikings and Eagles started relatively close, Curtis eventually pulled away Thursday.
At the end of the first game, it was 690-624 in favor of the Vikings. However, Curtis poured on the scoring over the next game and two baker matches to take a firm lead.
Leading the Vikings was Emma Marten. In her two games, she bowled 178 twice, earning a grand total of 356.
Franklin Pierce 1701, River Ridge 1512: The Cardinals’ Heather Allard led all bowlers as she rolled a 186 in her first game and a 166 in the second.
Brittany Hubbard of the Hawks finished with a 153 and a 128.
Yelm 4, Black Hills 1: The only game that the Tornados relinquished was the second baker, when the Wolves outscored them, 112-91. Elsa Means of Black Hills led all bowling scores with a 179-121.
Yelm’s Carley Johnson finished with a 136-160—296.
Spanaway Lake 1498, Lakes 1223: The Sentinels overmatched the Lancers in the first two games and the first baker. The second baker was won by Lakes, but only by eight pins, as Katie Broughton rolled a 121-98—219.
However, it would be Carolina Snowden who would earn the high bowler status on the night by bowling a 185-157—342 to help Spanaway Lake win.
Boys Swimming
Top performer: Seth Koivisto, Steilacoom
Qualified for state in the 200 medley relay, 100 fly and 100 breast.
Steilacoom 94, Lindbergh 91: The Sentinels earned five state qualifying times in their defeat of the Eagles, and Seth Koivisto had a hand in three of them Thursday.
In the 100 fly, Koivisto needed to beat 1:11.44 to qualify, and he needed to beat 1:22.73 for the 100 breast. Respectively, he finished at 56.18 and 1:05.58 to come in well ahead of the required times.
As for the 200 medley relay, Koivisto and the rest of the team came in well ahead of the 2:16.15 state required time, finishing at 1:45.04.
Auburn Mountainview 105, Enumclaw 70: Three of the Lions swimmers were repeat winners.
Dominic Nelson (200 free, 500 free), Chase Murphy (200 IM, 100 fly) and Michael Hall (50 free, 100 free) were the swimmers with multiple wins, and they helped bump Auburn Mountainview over the top.
Curtis 142, Olympia 34: Sam Abbott won in four events, including the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay, to help cap the Vikings’ victory over the Bears.
Wrestling
Top performer: Ryland Popke, Enumclaw
Pinned his opponent in 23 seconds.
Enumclaw 54, Todd Beamer 22: The Hornets earned the road win over the Titans in a duel that featured a lot of pins for Enumclaw on Thursday.
Of the 10 matches that were won, an Enumclaw wrestler pinned his opponent in eight of them. The quickest pin of the day went to the Hornets as Ryland Popke pinned the Titans’ Kyle Russell in 23 seconds in the 126-pound class.
Yelm 52, Peninsula 21: Half of the Tornados’ 10 wins came via a pin, and none was faster than Ryan Davis. Davis matched up against Kel Sonney of the Seahawks and pinned him in 47 seconds in the 120-pound class.
Yelm’s Skyler Mottner pinned Peninsula’s Oliver Silberman in 50 seconds.
