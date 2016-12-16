In matchup of city’s top girls basketball teams, first round goes to Lincoln, 64-41

Last season, the Lincoln High School girls at least showed they were catching up to Wilson as the city’s top basketball program.
And so far, the reigning 3A Narrows League champion Abes might have nudged ahead in that race for supremacy.
Sixth-ranked Lincoln used a big run to close out the first half to handle the No. 8 Rams, 64-41, on Friday night.
Shawndreia Brown led the Abes (6-0, 4-0 3A Narrows) with 14 points. Faith Brantley and Kondalia Montgomery chipped in with 13 as Lincoln extended its regular-season winning streak to 22 games, dating back to last season.
Wilson (3-3, 2-2) got 14 points from Portland State signee Josie Matz, but it was a 19-1 Abes’ run over the final 5 minutes, 36 seconds of the first half that decided this showdown.
“For us, we have been starting slow,” Lincoln coach Jamila Jones said. “Our defense has been solid all year. We haven’t figured out our offense, but today I felt we did that. We shared the ball. Everyone got after it.”
Both teams started out hot — Wilson made five of its first six field goals, and the Abes were 6-for-8 from the floor.
The Rams held a 20-14 lead in the first few seconds of the second quarter before going ice cold, making just one field goal the remainder of the first half.
Brantley’s three-point play gave the Abes their first lead, 25-22, with 2:38 remaining in the first half.
And she kept scoring.
First it was a right-corner 3-pointer.
And 29 seconds later, Brantley repeated it, this time from the left corner.
Lincoln scored on its final seven trips of the first half to take a 37-23 halftime advantage.
The Rams finished the second quarter 1-for-8 from the floor with seven turnovers as Lincoln constantly double-teamed Matz.
“Defense is what we do,” Jones said.
The Rams are still finding themselves a bit in December. They have experience in the backcourt with Matz and Kiara McMillan, but are young in the frontcourt.
They gave up 17 offensive rebounds to Lincoln.
“We have all the talent we need,” Wilson coach Michelle Birge said. “But we are young. This was a big game and a big moment, and we were not ready until it was too late in the fourth quarter.”
