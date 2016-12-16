The Lincoln Abes roll over cross town Rivals the Wilson Rams 86-68

Willie Thomas III and the rest of Lincoln's bench emptied and celebrated after soundly beating Wilson 86-68 Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
The wilson fans react to a thunderous slam by Emmitt Matthews Jr. in second half action Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse. The Rams lost big 86-68 to the Lincoln Abes.
Wilson's Wilson's Londrell Hamilton scores on Lincoln's Jakhai Dillingham in a loss Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse. The Abes won 86-68.
Lincoln's Askia Amen center loses the ball to swarming Wilson defenders Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse.
Lincoln's Kashaud Babbs flys high to block Wilson's Syrus Penor's shot Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse. Lincoln won going away 86-68 over their cross town rival.
Wilson's Emmitt slams home a dunk in a losing effort Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse. The Rams fell 86-68 to Lincoln.
Lincoln's high scorer Trevante Anderson drives to the basket Friday 12/16/16 for a second half score during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse. Anderson was high scorer with 33 points in the Abes win.
Lincoln's high scorer Trevante Anderson sinks a reverse layup against wilson's Nathaniel Stokes for 2 of his 33 points Friday 12/16/16 and a 86-64 win over the Rams.
Lincoln's high scorer Trevante Anderson slips past four Wilson defenders Friday 12/16/16 for a second half score during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse. Anderson powered Lincoln to a 86-64 win with 33 points.
Wilson's Londrell Hamilton keeps his eye on the basket after bring fouled on a drve Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse. The Rams fell to Lincoln 86-68.
Lincoln players lead by Le'Zjon Bonds center psyche up before taking the court Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse. The cheer worked and the Abes dominated 86-64.
Fans try to distract Lincoln's high scorer Trevante Anderson Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse. Anderson powered Lincoln to a 86-64 win with 33 points. Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse.
Lincoln's Willie Thomas III is dismayed with a blocking foul Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse. Thomas scored 11 points and the Abes won 86-68.
Lincoln's Willie Thomas III goes up hard but has his shot deflected by Wilson's Nathaniel Stokes Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse. Thomas scored 11-points to help the Abes to a 86-68 win.
Wilson players rally their spirits before the game Friday 12/16/16 during a basketball game between the Lincoln Abes and the Wilson Rams boys basketball teams at the UPS Fieldhouse.
