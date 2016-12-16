A Trevante Anderson night: 33 points, 9 assists as Lincoln overwhelms rival Wilson in 86-68 win

Lincoln High School boys basketball coach Aubrey Shelton scored a lot of points in the University of Puget Sound’s fieldhouse when he was a player there.
But he never had as many on that court as Lincoln’s Trevante Anderson did on Friday night.
Anderson scored a game-high 33 points in an impressive performance to help the Abes cruise past city-rival Wilson in an 86-68 victory at UPS.
“But,” Shelton smirked, “I did have that many in an alumni game a few years back.”
Only Anderson did his work while also dishing out nine assists and grabbing five rebounds.
That’s not to take anything away from Shelton, who scored more than 1,000 points in his college career at UPS, which hosted Friday night’s game as Wilson’s gymnasium was unavailable because it is undergoing renovations.
But Anderson, a 6-foot-1 junior point guard, simply went off. He scored 19 points in the second half, including the first eight of what would be a 17-2 run from the end of the third quarter into the fourth.
That turned what was a 51-48 Lincoln lead into a 68-50 lead.
“When he’s like that, he’s got so much confidence and nobody can stop him but himself,” Shelton said. “He’s just more confident this year, stronger, and he’s worked incredibly hard on his game and spent a ton of time in the gym — and it showed.”
“I think it’s just me being more aggressive,” Anderson said. “And I’m just kind of trying to be more of a leader on the team.”
Emmett Linton III added 25 points, including three 3-pointers, Willie Thomas had 11 and David Harris 10 for the Abes (6-0).
It was just about all Lincoln from the get-go. The Abes jumped to a 23-14 lead by the end of the first quarter against a talented Wilson (4-1) squad.
Lincoln led 51-38 before Wilson went on a 10-0 run, sparked by Emmitt Matthews Jr. The 6-foot-7 junior caught a cross-court outlet pass and flushed a thunderous two-handed dunk, drew a foul and yelled into the Wilson crowd in front of him.
Matthews poured in a team-high 22 points, Londrell Hamilton scored 17 and Daniel Santana added 15. But the Rams were 11 of 27 from the free-throw line and didn’t execute well enough in the halfcourt to keep pace with Lincoln.
“We are capable of way more than we showed tonight,” Wilson coach Dave Alwert said. “You just can’t stay in the game when you have lapses and we’re doing that at the free-throw line.
“Might as well blindfold us and flip it Rick Barry style. We would have scored more.”
That’s now three consecutive wins for Lincoln over Wilson dating back to last season, and this was the largest margin of defeat by either team since Lincoln won, 73-48, on Jan. 21, 2011.
“We just played hard,” Shelton said. “We play really, really hard.
“Our goal this year is to be the most energetic and enthusiastic team in the state. The guys were fired up from the get-go. They were fired up in the locker room and they came out ready to play.
“It’s all about playing for each other, with enthusiasm and energy. We rotate a lot of guys, and we play hard and play fast. This is a great team with great attitudes and they have all bought in and believe in each other.”
Wilson’s only lead of this game was 8-6 early in the first quarter.
“Tre Anderson was phenomenal,” Alwert said. “I mean, our game plan was to take him out, and we failed and we failed in the first four minutes.
“I think it comes down to players play and tough players win. We went up with one hand, they go up with two. We’ll learn. We’ll humble ourselves based off this, and we’ll come back.”
