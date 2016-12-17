Girls basketball primer: League previews, players to watch, predictions around South Sound

CLASS 4A
TEAM TO WATCH
Kentridge coach Bob Sandall has never seen a group in his 23 years of coaching high school basketball with such drastic improvement over one summer as this one. And that starts with sophomore JaQuaya Miller in the post and junior Morgan Gary on the wing. Beamer lost three players to NCAA Division I basketball, but don’t expect much of a drop off.
4A NPSL CASCADE
FAB FIVE
Guard — Morgan Gary, Kentridge, 5-8, jr.: Excels at finishing strong around the basket, but don’t sleep on her from around the 3-point line.
Guard — Jada Leonard, Kentlake, 5-8, sr.: Did a bit of everything for state-bound Falcons last year. Now more on her plate with Syndey Peterson out for the year (ACL).
Guard — Madison Lommen, Mount Rainier, 5-5, jr.: Constantly attacking and pushing the pace. Averaged. 14.4 points per game last year.
Forward — Anniston Denkla, Kentlake, 5-11, jr.: Was the league MVP two years ago before Peterson earned it last year. Can work in the post or perimeter.
Post — JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge, 6-3, so.: Was an all-4A SPSL Northeast selection last year, but could have even bigger year as a sophomore.
League prediction
1. Kentridge (17-7 in 2015-16)
2. Kentlake (23-7)
3. Tahoma (15-9)
4. Mount Rainier (6-14)
5. Kentwood
6. Hazen (18-6)
7. Kennedy Catholic (11-12)
8. Kent-Meridian (13-12)
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 20: Kentlake at Kentridge, 7:15 p.m.
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Fab Five
Guard — Taylor Flores, Auburn Mountainview, 5-6, so.: Returning 3A SPSL first-team selection played like anything but a freshman last year.
Guard — Japhera McEachin, Todd Beamer, 5-4, sr.: Returning starter has been on each of the past three Beamer state teams.
Guard — McKenzi Williams, Auburn Riverside, 5-6, sr.: If Williams gets a steal, good luck catching up. Reigning 3A SPSL MVP.
Forward — Darion Brown, Todd Beamer, 6-2, sr.: Strong presence in the middle of the paint, but runs floor like a guard.
Post — Faith Turner, Auburn Riverside, 6-3, sr.: Averaged 9.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3 blocks per game last year.
League prediction
1. Todd Beamer (25-3 in 2015-16)
2. Auburn Riverside (23-2)
3. Auburn Mountainview (19-6)
4. Enumclaw (11-12), 5. Federal Way (7-14)
6. Auburn (5-15)
7. Jefferson (7-14)
8. Decatur (1-17)
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 24: Auburn Riverside at Todd Beamer, 5:45 p.m.
4A SPSL
Fab Five
Guard — Reyelle Frazier, Bellarmine Prep, 5-9, so.: Floor general for the Lions has shown impressive basketball IQ.
Guard — Joy Mahnken, Sumner, 5-6, sr.: Returning first-team 3A SPSL selection has a deadly jump shot.
Guard — Kaelin Williams-Kennedy, Curtis, 5-10, sr.: Has led Vikings to back-to-back 4A state tournament appearances.
Forward — Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep, 6-1, jr.: Reigning 4A Narrows MVP already rounding into a complete player.
Forward — Jessi Westering, Rogers, 6-0, sr.: Pepperdine commit is the senior leader on young Rams squad.
League prediction
1. Bellarmine Prep (17-8), 2. Rogers (16-12), 3. Curtis (19-8), 4. Olympia (14-10), 5. Puyallup (16-10), 6. Sumner (12-12), 7. South Kitsap (12-11), 8. Emerald Ridge (9-13), 9. Graham-Kapowsin (4-16).
Mark the calendar
Jan. 17: Rogers at Bellarmine Prep, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Team to watch
Lincoln made noise last year winning the 3A Narrows title and booking its ticket to the Tacoma Dome. But can the Abes take the next step as a program? They’ll have 4A SPSL-transfer Bethel to deal with and never count out coach Michelle Birge and what she pieces together at Wilson. Gig Harbor enters the 3A SSC with a more experienced group than last year’s 4A Narrows team.
3A PCL
Fab Five
Guard — Josie Matz, Wilson, 5-8, sr.: Fastest Wilson player to score 1,000 points back after tearing ACL last year.
Guard — Payton Mitchell, Bonney Lake, 5-9, sr.: Excellent perimeter game helped her earn 3A SPSL first-team all-league last year.
Forward — Morticia McCall, Lincoln, 5-10, sr.: Reigning first-team 3A Narrows selection will have bigger role this season.
Forward — Tianna Brown, Bethel, 5-9, jr.: Two-time 4A SPSL MVP will now take her talents to the 3A PCL.
Guard — Kondalia Montgomery, Lincoln, 5-0, sr.: Never leaves the court and locks up the other team’s best offensive threat.
League Prediction
1. Lincoln (24-3 last year), 2. Bethel (11-11), 3. Wilson (18-7), 4. Bonney Lake (13-10) 5. Lakes (4-15), 6. Stadium (5-15), 7. Spanaway Lake (3-16), 8. Mount Tahoma (6-11)
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 31: Lincoln at Bethel, 7 p.m.
3A SSC
Fab Five
Guard — Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, 5-8, so.: One opposing coach described Harn’s game as "relentless."
Guard — Brynna Maxwell, Gig Harbor, 5-11, so.: Solid ball-handling and step-back jumper. Averaged 11 points last year.
Forward — Belle Frazier, Peninsula, 5-10, so.: Was a second-team 3A SPSL pick last year. Scored 30 points against Yelm.
Forward — Maddie Willett, Gig Harbor, 5-11, jr.: Lethal in the pick-and-roll. Returning first-team 4A Narrows forward.
Post — Keshara Romain, Timberline, 5-9, jr.: Not the biggest post on the floor, but "extremely athletic," coach says.
League Prediction
1. Gig Harbor (15-9 last year), 2. Timberline (9-13), 3. Peninsula (7-16), 4. Shelton (10-12), 5. North Thurston (5-14), 6. Yelm (3-17), 7. Capital (9-13), 8. Central Kitsap (13-9)
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 27: Timberline at Gig Harbor, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
TEAM TO WATCH
With San Diego signee and returnign 2A SPSL co-MVP Kendall Bird back for her senior year, White River is the local target. Coach Chris Gibson would love nothing more than to break through to the Yakima SunDome like the Hornets did when Bird started as as sophomore. White River also added Sumner transfers Jane Allyn Norris and Lee Audrey Norris this year.
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Fab Five
Guard — Ghane Buze, Franklin Pierce, 5-4, sr.: Buze adds 3-point threat and active defensively in the passing lanes.
Guard — Alexius Foster, Franklin Pierce, 5-8, sr.: Can score in so many ways. Averaging 29.5 points, 8.5 rebounds.
Guard — Georgia Lanvinder, White River, 5-8, jr.: The Hornets’ top outside scoring threat is a returning starter.
Guard — Christina Willis, Fife, 5-5, jr.: Two-time first-team 2A SPSL selection averaged 13 points, 4 steals last year.
Forward — Kendall Bird, White River, 6-2, sr.: San Diego signee had 40 points, 22 rebounds in win over Franklin Pierce.
League Prediction
1. White River (21-4 last year), 2. Franklin Pierce (18-7), 3. Lindbergh (12-11), 4. Fife (11-12), 5. Washington (3-17), 6. Foster (7-14), 7. Foss (1-17), 8. Evergreen (0-18)
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 11: White River at Franklin Pierce, 5:15 p.m.
2A SPSL SOUND
Fab Five
Guard — Mia Flores, River Ridge, 5-4, fr.: Young guard with high basketball IQ could help round out Hawks lineup.
Guard — Sammie Swartout, Eatonville, 5-8, jr.: Makes Cruisers’ offense tick under first-year coach Jess Vander Weerdt.
Guard — Tatum Tripp, Orting, 5-7, sr.: Returning starter for Cardinals was a 2A SPSL all-league selection last year.
Guard — Caitlin Yenne, River Ridge, 5-7, jr.: Quick wing is a returning first-team 2A SPSL selection for Hawks.
Guard — Sean Benning, Renton, 5-5, so.: Returning second-team Seamount pick can play any of the wing positions.
League Prediction
1. Renton (16-9 last year), River Ridge (15-10), Eatonville (9-13), Orting (7-13), Highline (3-17), Steilacoom (8-13), Clover Park (0-20), Tyee (8-14), Evergreen (0-18)
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 11: River Ridge at Eatonville, 7 p.m.
SMALL SCHOOLS
TEAM TO WATCH
Second-year Tacoma Baptist coach Beth Wing is hoping its girls basketball team can have just as much success in its first year in the 1B SeaTac League as the school’s football team did this past fall. It returns junior guard Brooklyn Pascua, a sharpshooter and great ball-handler, and post Rachel VanLiew, who averaged 10.2 rebounds in the 2B Pacific last year.
Fab Five
Guard — Hailey Brandner, Cascade Christian, 5-7, sr.: Leader of a Cougars team that gets after it defensively.
Guard — Brooklyn Pascua, Tacoma Baptist, 5-6, jr.: Crusaders point guard averaged 14 points, 5.2 rebounds last year.
Guard — Ruby Joy Pikes, Charles Wright, 5-8, so.: A team captain in her second year; is a double-double threat every night.
Guard — Katelyn Schwartz, Evergreen Lutheran, 5-7, sr.: Key returner from Eagles’ 1B state semifinal squad a year ago.
Forward — Nay Champman, Life Christian, jr.: Two-year team captain for Eagles can play all five positions.
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 31: Cascade Christian at Bellevue Christian, 6:30 p.m.
