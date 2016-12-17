Bonney Lake’s Kaylor wins title

In the final day of the Reno Tournament of Champions in Nevada, Brandon Kaylor of Bonney Lake faced off in the 113-pound division final against Colt Newton from Choctaw High School in Oklahoma.
Kaylor took home the win in a 16-9 decision, continuing what has been an incredible career for the Panthers wrestler in a year that has included being named an All-American at the ASICS/Vaughan Cadet and Junior Nationals this past summer.
“The kids wrestling tough,” Bonney Lake coach Dan Pitsch said. “We planned this trip six months ago to come down here because we knew we had a good team, a lot of tough kids, a couple nationally ranked kids.
“We had two kids place and it was a great tournament overall, and just about every kid won a match and scored points for the team.”
The road to the finals for Kaylor was no less impressive than Kaylor’s title bout.
Kaylor defeated Noah Yeamans from Allen High School in Texas in the semifinals, 5-2, and defeated Corbyn Edwards from Coweta High School in Oklahoma in the quarterfinals, 4-.
Panthers teammate Brenden Chaowanapibool competed in the 106 pound weight class division and made it all the way to the Quarterfinals in the tournament.
Tri-State Wrestling Tournament
Kione Gill of Tahoma took first place in the 195-pound division at the Tri-State Wrestling Tournament in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, defeating Jared Walker of Lakeland High School by a 5-2 decision.
Orting’s Ben Gore in the 160 weight class took second place, losing in the finals to James Rogers of Battle Ground.
Alex Cruz of Orting took second place in the 126-pound division after he was pinned in finals in 3 minutes, 57 seconds by Riley Gurr of Frenchtown.
“We had a really good first day, and we won a lot of close matches,” Orting coach Jody Coleman said. “Today at this tournament it just gets tighter the farther you get down. And so today we lost a lot of close matches, we won some close ones, but the team did very well overall.”
Continuing the trend of second place finishers was Kenny Marll in the 285 weight class who lost by fall at 2:30 in the finals against Chandler Fluaitt of Moses Lake.
Evan Barger closed out Orting’s competitors who competed in the 220 weight class making it to the Semifinals where he lost by a 3-1 decision to Dagen Kramer of Tahoma High School to give him a chance at sixth place which he won.
Speaking of Kramer, he took second place in the 220 weight division after losing to Jase Stokes of Havre by fall at 2:22.
Coleman felt that the final day of the tournament Saturday “was a little stressful for everyone cause there was a chance for us to place higher as a team but the kids were able to take a lot of positives from it cause they know what we’re capable of and take it as a learning experience for the future.”
Comments