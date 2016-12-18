White River girls basketball coach Chris Gibson discusses OT win over Black Hills

Todd Beamer head coach Corey Alexander not only had to say goodbye to his best player when Nia Alexander graduated following the 2015-16 girls basketball season, but he had to say goodbye to his daughter.
No. 6 Kentridge was able to overcome two years’ worth of demons with its 60-59 victory over eighth-ranked Bellarmine Prep in a nonleague matchup on Wednesday on the Chargers’ home court — though Bellarmine coach Kevin Meines said it felt like a game meant for a different stage.
Jack Colletto ran for a 34-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining. But nobody around the Camas High School football program figured this game was over, even with the Papermakers taking a 24-14 lead on Richland on Saturday night.
Second-ranked Camas scores 21 unanswered points after No. 3 Sumner’s pick-six cuts the Papermakers’ lead to 24-21. The 45-21 victory on Saturday sends Camas to the Tacoma Dome for the 4A state championship game.
Tight end Hunter Bryant, a University of Washington commit, caught four passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns as Eastside Catholic scored 28 unanswered points on its way to a 57-24 victory against Lakes on Saturday at Seattle Memorial Stadium.
Tre Weed and Ben Wilson helped lift the third-ranked Sumner High School football team in a 16-13 victory against No. 4 Woodinville in a battle of unbeatens in the 4A state quarterfinals on Friday at Pop Keeney Stadium.